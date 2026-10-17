InvoiceCloud Strengthens Global Innovation Hub in India with INR 350 Crore Three-Year Growth Plan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions, today announced a three-year growth plan of approximately INR 350 crore to strengthen its global innovation hub in Hyderabad. The plan will support team expansion, infrastructure, AI initiatives and product development, building on the India team's contributions to solutions for InvoiceCloud's customers.

"Hyderabad is becoming a bigger part of how we build for our customers, and that's being driven by the results the team is delivering," said Kevin O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, InvoiceCloud. "This investment gives us the people, technology and capacity to build on that progress over the next three years."

Since establishing operations in Hyderabad in 2024, InvoiceCloud has grown its India team to more than 250 employees. The team is expected to reach 300 by the end of 2026, with continued growth planned over the next three years. More than 70% of employees in India work in engineering and product roles, supporting AI, platform engineering and product development.

AI Adoption and Product Innovation

InvoiceCloud's Hyderabad teams are advancing the company's AI roadmap across product development, customer experience, platform reliability and technology modernization. Per-engineer productivity has increased 120% year over year, which the company attributes largely to AI tools and processes, helping teams build and ship solutions faster. The Hyderabad team also developed InvoiceCloud's agentic AI customer self-service capability, which launched in under six months.

"The team in Hyderabad took the Service Module, our agentic AI self-service capability for consumers, from development to launch in under six months," said Biju Davis, Senior Vice President and India Site Leader of InvoiceCloud. "That's a good example of how we're combining strong engineering talent with AI to solve customer problems and move faster."

Expanded Hyderabad Office

InvoiceCloud has expanded its Hyderabad footprint by 50% to 33,000 sq. ft., providing additional space for its engineering, product and AI teams.

The new floor also features a permanent mural co-created over four days by InvoiceCloud employees and the Aravani Art Project, a public art collective that creates murals across India. The collaboration reflects the company's culture of inclusion and belonging.

The inauguration brought together more than 20 leaders from InvoiceCloud's U.S. headquarters and India team. Attendees included Kevin O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer; Jessi Marcoff, Chief People Officer; Jed Maczuba, Chief Technology Officer; Steve Schult, Chief Product Officer; and Biju Davis, Senior Vice President and India Site Leader.

Headquartered in the U.S., InvoiceCloud serves more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and processes over $40 billion in payments annually.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government, and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience, resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit invoicecloud.com

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