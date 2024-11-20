IPN FORUM | AMRITA VISHWA VIDYAPEETHAM to HONOUR 100 SCHOOL LEADERS from across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: IPN FORUM - India's Largest KNOWLEDGE NETWORK of School leaders with over 15,000 schools now part of the FORUM/Community in association with its valued partner Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, established in 2003, is a multi-campus, multidisciplinary research university in India, Recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, it ranks among the country's top private universities, known for its emphasis on values-based education, cutting-edge research, and global collaborations. With campuses in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana Amrita offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. The university excels in areas like engineering, medical sciences, biotechnology, and social sciences, focusing on sustainable development, societal impact, and student-led innovation.

The theme for this Year's Honour ceremony is Future of Schooling - Embracing Technology, Innovation & Values. Where 100 leaders from across India will be present during the Honour ceremony which will host deliberations across 02 major centres of the country Hyderabad and in Delhi(NCR)

Speaking on the idea behind the annual IPN Honours Mr. Gaurava Yadav, Founder & Chairman, IPN FOUNDATION, said School education across the globe is undergoing massive transformation, and Indian School leaders are taking the world centre stage through their remarkable work and innovations. IPN and our valued partner in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham aim to honour and encourage 100 such remarkable leaders working every year coming from across our country, who are enabling our future generations with the best values and skills.

Sharing his views Shri Maheshwara Chaitanya, Director Admissions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, emphasized the institution's commitment to nurturing future-ready education through innovation, technology, and values. He stated, "Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's vision, inspired by the teachings of our Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, is to blend academic excellence with values-based education. This collaboration with IPN resonates with our mission to advance learning environments that not only prioritize cutting-edge technological adoption but also deeply embed ethics and sustainability."

He further elaborated, "In line with our aim to build a global community rooted in cultural values and social responsibility, honoring school leaders who are trailblazing transformative change aligns perfectly with our objectives. These educators are shaping the foundation of tomorrow's society, and it is our privilege to support and celebrate their contributions. Together, we seek to empower individuals who contribute positively to the nation and the world at large."

This reflects Amrita's broader mission of fostering holistic development through research, societal impact, and partnerships that focus on sustainable development and education for life .

About IPN FORUM(www.ipnfoundation.org)

Established in the Year 2016, IPN works closely with over 15,000 schools in India and the South East Region. IPN works with schools by supporting them with best-in-class training and overall development needs in the fast-changing landscape of education globally. IPN acts as common ground for sharing ideas and best practices across the region and among its members who are part of the community/forum. IPN's work is broadly based on three core pillars: Leadership development, Teacher Upskilling, and Technology enablement and 04th one being added as Student Entrepreneurship.

About AMRITA VISHWA VIDYAPEETHAM

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, is a globally respected, multi-disciplinary university. With its ethos rooted in the vision of its Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, the university seeks to integrate academic excellence with spiritual and cultural values. Guided by the mission to provide education for life and living, Amrita emphasizes societal benefit, sustainability, and compassionate leadership. Its programs, spanning disciplines such as engineering, medical sciences, social sciences, and biotechnology, focus on innovative research, global collaboration, and student-driven solutions to address real-world challenges . Guided by a vision to foster holistic development, the university is committed to delivering cutting-edge research and nurturing socially responsible individuals.

In the last two years, Amrita has made remarkable strides on the global stage. It ranked first among Indian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, excelling in key areas such as SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), where it ranks eighth globally, and SDG 5 (Gender Equality), ranking 15th. The university has also been inducted into Stanford University's prestigious SPARK Global Program, underscoring its leadership in innovation and research .

Further bolstering its global presence, Amrita has secured over 100 patents and launched collaborative projects with leading institutions worldwide, including 290 funded research initiatives. The university's social impact projects, such as the Jivamritam initiative providing clean drinking water to rural areas and the Women Empowerment programs, exemplify its commitment to societal betterment. These efforts align with its mission to provide education that harmonizes professional excellence with compassion-driven social impact.

