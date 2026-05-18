IRIS RegTech Solutions Reports 23% YoY Growth in Total Revenue; Q4FY26 Total Revenue Up 36% YoY and EBITDA Margin at 18.8%

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited (BSE: 540735 | NSE: IRIS), a global RegTech company specialising in regulatory reporting and digital disclosure solutions, today announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) and full year (FY26) ended 31 March 2026.

In Q4FY26, the Company reported strong momentum, with total revenue increasing 7% QoQ and 36% YoY. On a YoY basis, EBITDA grew by 24%, while Profit After Tax nearly doubled.

For the full year, total revenue grew 23% YoY to ₹138.2 Cr. EBITDA stood at ₹19.8 Cr, delivering a margin of 14.3%, indicating steady financial performance as the Company continues to invest in scaling up the enterprise business.

KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

* Recurring Revenue at ₹69.4 Cr, now contributing 54% of total revenue (v/s 52% in FY25), improving quality of revenue.

* Cash, Cash Equivalents & Investments stood at ₹155.4 Cr at year-end (v/s ₹56.9 Cr in FY25), substantially strengthened by proceeds from the divestment of the TaxTech (GST ASP) business.

* IRIS CARBON Net Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 32% YoY.

* First-ever project win with a Tax regulator in Qatar, extending the SupTech footprint into a new vertical beyond financial regulators.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the FY26 results, K. Balachandran, Co-Founder and CEO, IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., said:

"While our SupTech business continued to perform well, posting 23% growth for the full year with improved margins, I am particularly pleased to convey that our RegTech business has picked up pace with our enterprise SaaS offering, IRIS CARBON, delivering 32% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth and significant new customer wins in the disclosure management space. We consider FY26 a milestone year for IRIS CARBON, with both our disclosure management and ESG solutions proving their mettle in a competitive market. Our SupTech platform extended its use case with an important award in the tax administration space, while our plan to move the DataTech business into a wholly owned subsidiary is expected to be completed in the current quarter."

Adding to the commentary, Deepta Rangarajan, Co-Founder and Director, IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., said:

"This quarter saw solid progress in adoption of IRIS CARBON's enterprise reporting solutions, culminating in a significant win in the Brazilian market. Going forward, we plan to deepen partner engagements in key RegTech markets while continuing to invest in sales and marketing initiatives. Our AI initiatives have also gathered momentum, with new features being rolled out in both IRIS CARBON and IRIS iFile, our SupTech reporting platform. We clearly see Generative AI adding substantial value to our product stack and have put in place teams and roadmaps keeping in mind fast-moving customer expectations."

With a strengthened balance sheet and growth visibility, IRIS remains focused on disciplined execution and scalable, sustainable growth.

ABOUT IRIS REGTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED

IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited (formerly known as IRIS Business Services Limited) is a global RegTech company listed on the BSE (Scrip code: 540735) and the NSE (Symbol: IRIS). The IRIS SupTech suite is leveraged by 30+ regulators worldwide including business registries, central banks and stock exchanges / securities commissions to simplify and streamline their supervisory operations. IRIS is also a leading provider of financial, ESG and regulatory reporting software to enterprises, banks and financial institutions across the world.

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FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd.

Santoshkumar Sharma

Email: cs@irisbusiness.com

Ernst & Young LLP

Asha Gupta

Email: asha.gupta@in.ey.com

Ernst & Young LLP

Siddesh Chawan

Email: siddesh.chawan@in.ey.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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