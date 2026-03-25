ISPL Hosts "Pitch & Play" Weekend in Mumbai; Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha to Attend as Chief Guest

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: On 4th & 5th April 2026, the Indian Startup Premier League (ISPL) will turn a Mumbai cricket ground into every founder's happy place - where you can play a real match, bump into investors on the boundary line, and talk about your startup like a human being, not a slide deck. Across two full days, founders, angels, VCs and operators will come together for ISPL's signature "Pitch & Play" format - a mix of competitive cricket, relaxed networking and focused pitch conversations.

The Mumbai edition will be graced by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji, Hon'ble Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, as the Chief Guest. His participation highlights Maharashtra's growing focus on strengthening the startup ecosystem and enabling platforms that connect innovation with opportunity at the grassroots level.

"Most founders first meet investors across a table with a timer running. It's formal, it's stiff, and people bring their 'best version' of themselves," said Devansh Lakhani, Founder, Indian Startup Premier League. "ISPL flips that. When you're chasing a target together or diving in the outfield, the masks drop. You see how people think, react and support each other. That's the trust we want funding conversations to be built on."

The Mumbai edition offers simple, human-friendly ways to join in: Only Play (Day 1):

For founders and leaders who just want to get on the field, be part of a team and meet people in the most natural way possible - over a match and a chilled drink.

Pitch & Play (2 Days):

For founders who want the full experience - one day of playing cricket and one day of pitching to UHNI team owners, investors, and getting no-nonsense feedback from people who've actually built and scaled businesses themselves.

While the weekend is designed to be fun, the intent is very real: to open genuine funding and mentorship opportunities for founders who may not always have access to big-ticket networks. ISPL expects active conversations around commitments of up to ₹2 crore for standout startups, with strong ecosystem support - including Cashfree Payments coming on board as the official payment partner for ISPL Season 3.

For many founders and operators who have already built large startups, the appeal is immediate.

"When I first heard about ISPL, it was an easy yes for me because I've always been into sports," said Arjun Singh Verma, founder of Hudle & mentor of Delhi Disruptors. "It's a great way to connect with people from the startup ecosystem in a setting that feels natural and energising."

Binod Homagai of Wow! Momo & mentor of Kolkata Scalers shared a similar sentiment about the community aspect of the league.

"When I heard about ISPL, I immediately decided to be a part of it and contribute to the activities around it. Founders and CXOs need to meet and do something beyond working together. When interactions happen outside boardrooms and business agendas, the community that forms feels far more natural and meaningful."

For some participants, the value lies in simply being part of a relaxed environment where conversations flow more freely.

"I may not be the best at playing sports, but I love being around it," said Chaitanya Dora, mentor for the Hyderabad Hustlers and co-founder at Dhruva Space. "What ISPL has created is a natural space where founders can meet, have fun, and talk about things beyond their work. It helps you see people beyond their founder roles and build genuine bonds."

Others see ISPL as a unique blend of multiple worlds coming together.

"I've known Devansh Lakhani for a while, especially around sports and entertainment," said Harsh Lal of The Souled Store & mentor of Mumbai unicorns. "When he explained the idea of ISPL and how it combines sports, entertainment and the startup ecosystem, it was something I simply couldn't say no to."

For many founders, the lessons of sport mirror the journey of entrepreneurship.

"My message to founders participating in ISPL is to stay calm and consistent - both in practice and during the match," said Kunal Popat, associated with the Ahmedabad Titles team & founder of R for Rabbit. "These two qualities apply equally to startups and sports. When you stay calm and consistent, they eventually lead to the third 'C' - compounding - whether that's in health, business, relationships or opportunities."

Every playing squad will also include at least one woman, a rule that reflects ISPL's belief that strong teams are diverse teams - on the scoreboard and on the cap table.

"As India's startup scene grows, we need spaces where people can be honest about both their ambition and their challenges," Lakhani added. "We hope that founders walk off the ground with tired legs, full WhatsApp chats, and at least one investor they'd happily call a teammate."

About Indian Startup Premier League (ISPL)

The Indian Startup Premier League (ISPL) is a sports-driven startup league that uses city-wise cricket tournaments to bring together founders, investors and ecosystem partners. Through its "Pitch & Play" format, ISPL aims to democratise access to capital, foster genuine relationships and showcase the resilience of Indian entrepreneurs beyond the boardroom.

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