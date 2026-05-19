ITC Infotech and InsureMO Partner to Bring AI-Driven Insurance Modernisation to Middle East, Africa, and India

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19: ITC Infotech, a global technology services and solutions provider, and InsureMO, the global insurance infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic alliance to help insurers accelerate modernisation through agentic AI. The partnership will focus initially on the Middle East, Africa, and India, with plans to expand into additional markets.

The alliance brings together two complementary capabilities: ITC Infotech's K-Fabric agentic AI framework, which orchestrates autonomous AI agents across business workflows, and InsureMO's platform of 2,500+ atomic APIs spanning policy, claims, underwriting, distribution, and product configuration. Given that InsureMO's APIs are built in open, structured formats, AI agents can discover, call, and compose them into working insurance applications directly which is core technical enabler. Hence K-Fabric's agents do not need custom integration or proprietary connectors to operate on InsureMO. They simply call the APIs.

For insurers in the Middle East, Africa, and India, the partnership addresses a specific challenge encompassing the need to modernise operations and launch new products quickly, without the cost and risk of replacing existing core systems. InsureMO's API layer sits alongside legacy systems of record, while ITC Infotech's AI agents automate processes that would traditionally require months of manual configuration and integration work.

Under the alliance, the two companies will co-develop AI-driven insurance solutions, starting with intelligent underwriting, automated product configuration, and claims workflow automation. ITC Infotech's Digital and AI Experience Centres in Bengaluru and Kolkata, along with its AI Studio in Pune, will serve as co-innovation hubs for solution development and client validation. ITC Infotech will also build a certified InsureMO practice, with engineers trained and certified on InsureMO's platform architecture and API framework.

Manas Chakraborty, CEO of ITC Infotech, said: "Insurers in high-growth markets need transformation at speed which can enable them to deliver results in months, not years. Our alliance with InsureMO provides a platform for our K-Fabric AI agents to operate natively across the insurance value chain, helping carriers deploy intelligent automation faster, with lower risk and cost than traditional modernisation programmes."

Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at InsureMO, said: "ITC Infotech's strength in the Middle East and India, combined with their K-Fabric AI framework, makes them an ideal partner to bring our platform to enterprises who want to modernise without disruption. Our APIs are designed so that any AI tool that can call an API can build on InsureMO. With ITC Infotech's delivery capability and regional presence, we can now offer insurers a complete path from AI strategy to production deployment."

The alliance is with immediate effect, with joint go-to-market activities planned across the Middle East, India, and Africa in 2026.

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