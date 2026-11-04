itel Celebrates 15 Crore Customers in India with a Portfolio Built on Durability, Reliability and Affordability

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: itel, one of India's leading value-segment consumer electronics brands, today announced that it has crossed 15 crore (150 million) cumulative customers in India, marking a decade of operations in the country. The milestone reflects the trust Indian consumers have placed in itel for accessible, dependable technology that meets their everyday needs. From first-time smartphone users in small towns to families upgrading from feature phones to smartphones and expanding into home appliances & electronics, itel has grown alongside millions of Indian households.

Built on its brand promise of Durability, Reliability and Affordability, itel has established a strong presence in India's value segment. The brand is India's No. 1 feature phone brand in CY2026, with a 36% market share, and leads the overall sub-₹10,000 phone category with a 34% share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Today, itel's portfolio extends beyond mobile phones to include smartphones, feature phones, TVs, home appliances, speakers, accessories and other consumer electronics, bringing dependable technology within reach of more households across metros, small towns and rural India.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, said: "Fifteen crore customers reflect a decade of trust that Indian families have placed in itel. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to understanding the evolving needs of Indian consumers and bringing reliable, affordable technology that is built around their everyday realities and aspirations. From mobile phones to TVs and home appliances, our journey has been about expanding into categories that matter to Indian households and making meaningful innovation accessible to the masses. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain focused on bringing more relevant technology and experiences to consumers across India. This milestone belongs to our customers and retail partners, whose trust continues to inspire us to do more."

For itel, durability and affordability goes hand in hand. The brand's Made to Last promise is supported by product durability features, accessible after-sales service and initiatives designed to provide customers with greater peace of mind throughout their ownership journey. From IP-rated and MIL-STD-certified phones across offerings such as the City 300 5G and Power 80 5G to its 100-day free screen replacement.

itel continues to strengthen its commitment to technology built for everyday use and designed for Indian conditions. In the feature phone category, itel's counter-replacement programme further reinforces its focus on dependable technology and accessible service, Innovation series in FP category which include Aqua - Tough - Care are the new innovative new age Feature phone with new age benefits.

Recently a study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) on Durability, Reliability and Affordability in India's device market found itel scoring 0.86 in smartphones, the highest in the segment, and 0.88 in smart devices, among the highest in the category. The study also highlighted strong consumer perceptions of the brand:

- 85% of consumers surveyed said itel offers great value for money.

- 81% associated itel with strength and durability.

- 74% considered itel a trustworthy and reliable brand.

- 30% showed interest in an itel smartphone, among the highest in the segment.

These findings reinforce itel's focus on delivering accessible technology backed by value, reliability and consumer confidence. With a network of more than 1,000 service centres across India, the brand aims to make technology ownership more dependable and affordable.

From Phone's to Home Growing With Every Family itel's journey from a mobile phone brand to a broader consumer electronics portfolio reflects its ambition to serve evolving household needs. For many consumers, the relationship with itel begins with their first feature phone or smartphone. As their needs grow, the brand aims to remain a trusted choice across categories, from smartphones and TVs to home appliances. With its expanding portfolio and strong presence across India's diverse markets, itel continues to bring technology closer to everyday consumers and their aspirations.

Looking ahead itel will continue to expand its portfolio across smartphones, TVs and home appliances while entering new categories, with the aim of bringing dependable, affordable technology to more Indian households. Guided by its commitment to Durability, Reliability and Affordability, itel aims to make meaningful innovation accessible to more consumers across India.

About itel

Established globally in 2010, itel entered India in 2016 and is a reliable smart life brand focused on making technology accessible to consumers across emerging markets. Guided by its brand philosophy, "Made to Last," itel aims to provide affordable and accessible technology across a diverse portfolio of smartphones, feature phones, TVs, accessories, speakers, home appliances and other consumer electronics. Today, itel has a presence across more than 80+ emerging markets globally. The brand has built a strong position in the value segment by combining affordability, reliability and accessible technology for everyday consumers.

Website: www.itel-india.com | Facebook: itelmobileindia | Instagram: itel_india | Twitter: itel_india

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