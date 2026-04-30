Ivana Jewels Redefines Luxury with Rapid Pan-India Expansion

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30: Ivana Jewels, a pioneering new-age lab-grown diamond brand, is proud to announce its strategic expansion roadmap for 2026, marking a significant shift in India's luxury jewellery landscape. "Built on a foundation of Surat's world-class manufacturing expertise, Ivana Jewels is successfully bridging the gap between heritage craftsmanship and modern technology," said Yogit Jindal, Founder Member and Director, Ivana Jewels.

- Sets Sights on South India Following Success in Lab-Grown Polki Leadership

- Sets up 11th store in Hyderabad.

As a cornerstone of this growth, the brand is thrilled to announce that it has set up its 11th national store at Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad. "This new landmark location reinforces the brand's commitment to the region, providing a premium physical touchpoint for customers to experience Ivana's craftsmanship firsthand," said Shivkumar Mittal, Founder, Shikhar Trading Company, a Franchise partner.

Since its inception as a digitally native brand, Ivana Jewels has achieved an extraordinary retail milestone, scaling rapidly across major Indian hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. This transition to a "phygital" model underscores the brand's commitment to building physical trust and providing the immersive in-store experience essential for high-value bridal and contemporary jewellery purchases.

Leading the Lab-Grown Polki Revolution

"Ivana Jewels has emerged as a market leader in the lab-grown diamond Polki segment," said Ayushi Jindal, Founder Member and Director, Ivana Jewels. By being among the first to blend traditional Indian aesthetics with lab-grown stones, the brand offers grand, heritage-style collections that provide a significant size and price advantage. This unique positioning allows consumers to access high-end, "maximalist" designs without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.

Strategic Focus on South India

As part of its 2026 growth strategy, Ivana Jewels is prioritizing the South Indian market. With Hyderabad already established as a high-performance location, the brand plans to build "dense regional clusters" to enhance operational efficiency and brand recall. Key upcoming targets include Bengaluru and other major urban centers across the Telugu states and neighboring regions.

"Our journey from a digital storefront to a pan-India retail presence reflects the evolving mindset of the Indian consumer. By leveraging our in-house manufacturing in Surat, we provide IGI and SGL-certified diamonds that offer unparalleled value. We are particularly excited about our expansion in South India, especially with our new store on Raj Bhavan Road, as there is a sophisticated appreciation for both traditional gold and the modern brilliance of lab-grown diamonds," said Aditi Jindal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ivana Jewels.

Uncompromising Trust and Quality

"Every piece of Ivana Jewels jewellery is backed by industry-standard certifications, including BIS hallmarked gold and reputable lab grading for diamonds," said Anirudh Mittal, Promotor, Shikhar Trading Company. "To ensure long-term customer confidence, the brand offers comprehensive buyback and exchange policies alongside product warranties, mirroring the trust levels of traditional natural diamond houses," said Shikhar Mittal, Franchise Partner.

Ivana Jewels has made its mark across India with successful store launches in Surat, Noida, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, and Mohali. Previous events have been graced by renowned personalities such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister C.R patil, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal, Agarwal Packers and Movers MD Ramesh Agarwal. Actress Mouni Roy is Ivana's Brand Ambassador.

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