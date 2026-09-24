JACK & JONES Unveils Its Autumn Winter 2026 Denim Campaign Featuring Vedang Raina

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Leading European menswear brand JACK & JONES India introduces its Autumn Winter 2026 Denim Campaign featuring actor Vedang Raina, bringing together the brand's signature jean craft with one of the most compelling young voices in Indian entertainment.

For JACK & JONES, denim has always been more than an everyday staple. It is a badge of camaraderie, personal style, and quiet self-assurance. Engineered to move seamlessly through every part of a man's daily life, it forms the backbone of an authentic wardrobe - built on zero compromises, hard-wearing quality, and clean, modern fits.

Vedang Raina captures the ethos of the JACK & JONES brotherhood with natural ease. As an actor defining modern youth culture, he represents a generation of men who are driven, understated, and unapologetic about who they are. His effortless off-screen style, creative energy, and strong sense of community make him an authentic fit for the brand.

The Autumn Winter 2026 collection champions denim in its most versatile form, spanning directional barrel fits, sharp bootcuts, high-impact denim sets, and rugged outerwear. Built around the dual energies of Party and Travel, the lineup transitions effortlessly from after-dark statements to life on the road with the crew. Every piece reflects the JACK & JONES promise: iconic jean craft made to be lived in and built for real life.

While denim remains the brand's core foundation, the JACK & JONES range extends across the entire modern wardrobe - from casual tees to versatile jackets. Anchoring the lineup are signature pieces like the brand's Premium Denim and iconic Sheridan shirts, crafted for style that always delivers.

Speaking on the association, Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director, BESTSELLER India, said, "At JACK & JONES, denim isn't about choosing between style or substance; our mindset is built on the ' & ' - craft & quality, fashion & everyday durability. That dedication is the backbone of our brand, engineered to give men the freedom to go their own way in any setting. Vedang brings an authentic, vibrant energy that reflects our brotherhood today - driven, self-assured, and grounded in togetherness."

Speaking about the collaboration, Actor Vedang Raina said, "Denim has always been the anchor of my wardrobe. It's what I reach for whether I'm traveling, on set, or catching up with friends. Teaming up with JACK & JONES felt instinctive because their dedication to the craft is evident in every fit and wash. This collection is truly built for the move; it lets you feel completely comfortable in your own skin, stay true to who you are, and take on every day with absolute ease."

The JACK & JONES Autumn Winter 2026 Collection is now available across stores nationwide, online at www.jackjones.in, and on the JACK & JONES India app.

About JACK & JONES

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories, and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in. That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, shopping is made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 82 exclusive brand outlets & 477 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, an international, family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark in 1975. With a portfolio of more than 20 brands, BESTSELLER designs fashion and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children, built on the promise of great style, quality and value.

In India, its portfolio - including JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED, JACK & JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL - reaches customers through 200+ exclusive brand outlets and over 1,274 shop-in-shops, complemented by its own digital platforms and leading online marketplaces. Globally, BESTSELLER's products are available in more than 90 countries through approximately 3,100 branded stores and over 16,500 multi-brand and department stores.

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