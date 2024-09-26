JAIN International Residential School, JIRS Bengaluru, begins their JAIN Excellence Test (JET), to Enroll for Academic Year 2025-26

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: After an overwhelming last season with 300+ students enrolling for the academic year 2024-25, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, ranked No.1 International Residential School*, opened their applications for the 2025-26 academic season. 28th September Onwards, JIRS begins their traditional JAIN Excellence Test (JET), which aims at knowing more about the child's personality, aptitude and their aspirations. The mentors and interview panelists at JIRS make special efforts to know the child individually, starting from the admission process until they settle down at school. More than 1000 residential students, faculty members, academic staff, sports personnel, medical professionals and support staff make JIRS a Truly Global School.

The JET entrance test assessment pattern is thoughtfully designed based on the students' age groups and grade levels. To enhance accessibility, JIRS also offers 'JET from Home', allowing students to take the test from their residences or designated Common Centers.

The JET is a 60-minute Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) based assessment. This is a pivotal step for students seeking admissions for the academic year 2025-26 and registrations for JET are compulsory.

Additionally, JIRS ensures a great training environment with experienced coaches, participating in multiple school tournaments at various levels which offer a perfect platform for the students to develop a competitive and bright future. The complete boarding school concept makes children independent and confident individuals with strong interpersonal relationship skills, making them appreciate the diversity of children from various regions and mindsets.

It's advisable not to miss the chance to be a part of a diverse thriving community dedicated to nurturing future leaders and innovators for tomorrow. Students can Apply Now, to secure your place at JAIN International Residential School, JIRS Bengaluru, for the 2025-26 academic year!

JIRS is recognized as a truly international standard school with students from across India and many other countries. Children are raised with strong roots of Indian culture and values, with international academic exposure, focusing on holistic development with an entrepreneurial mindset, in a homely gurukul environment at the 350-acre, world class sprawling green pollution free campus.

With a 25+ years of legacy, the school currently has over 700 students and over 200 staff, offering co-educational schooling from Grade 5 to 12 and three internationally recognised curriculum (IBDP, Cambridge & CBSE) which not only helps in the growth and development of the children but also shapes them into icons of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)