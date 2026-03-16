JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, Earns Prestigious QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating for Institutional Excellence

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, Karnataka, has been awarded the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating in recognition of its outstanding overall institutional excellence. The rating reflects the school's strong performance across multiple parameters, highlighting its commitment to delivering high-quality education and fostering a safe and holistic learning environment for students. The rating will remain valid for a period of two years.

Notably, JAIN International Residential School is the first residential school in Karnataka to be rated by QS I-GAUGE, marking a significant milestone for residential schooling in the state and placing the institution among a select group of residential schools in India committed to global quality benchmarking and continuous improvement.

As part of the assessment, JAIN International Residential School demonstrated exceptional performance across several core criteria. The school achieved Platinum ratings in Teaching and Learning, Resources and Facilities, and Health and Safety, while securing Diamond rating in Competency Development. These achievements underline the institution's focus on academic excellence, infrastructure, and student wellbeing.

The school also received Gold ratings in Social Responsibility and Sensitisation and Pastoral Care, recognising its efforts to nurture responsible, empathetic, and well-rounded individuals. In addition, ratings were also awarded for other areas, reflecting the institution's continued efforts to strengthen the important aspects of student development and highlighting its focus on both academic delivery and holistic student support.

On this occasion, Dr. Chenraj Roychand- Founder and Chairman of JAIN Group said, "At JAIN International Residential School, we believe that true education extends beyond academic achievement to shaping character, values, and global responsibility. Receiving the QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating is a proud affirmation of our collective commitment to excellence, innovation, and holistic student development. This recognition reflects the dedication of our educators, the enthusiasm of our students, and the trust of our parent community as we continue to nurture future-ready global citizens".

This prestigious rating by QS I-GAUGE underscores JIRS's leadership in school education and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence in learning, student engagement, and institutional governance.

"Jain International Residential School has demonstrated consistent strength in academic delivery, resources and facilities, alongside student safety. The institution has shown a strong commitment to maintaining high standards across key parameters, like teaching and learning, competency development, and importantly student wellbeing. Such a performance reflects a well-rounded educational environment that supports both academic excellence and holistic student development. We congratulate JAIN International Residential School on this achievement and look forward to seeing the institution continue to build on these strengths in the years ahead." said Ravin Nair, Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE.

About QS I-GAUGE: QS I-GAUGE is an independent education rating system that brings together the global experience and expertise of the UK's QS Quacquarelli Symonds and the knowledge of Indian educational luminaries. It is India's most credible and comprehensive education rating system, having partnered with over 400 institutions at present--including universities, colleges, and schools. Its data-driven ratings help students and parents make informed decisions by choosing educational institutions based on factual data. QS I-GAUGE ratings enable institutions to reflect on their strengths and areas for improvement, while demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement in achieving academic excellence. The QS I-GAUGE rating badges serve as a symbol of quality and credibility, strengthening the institution's reputation for providing high standards of education and instilling confidence among prospective students and their parents.

About JIRS:

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new-age, and premier co-educational boarding institutions in India. JIRS offers a unique blend of curricula, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), CBSE, and Cambridge International, ensuring that students receive an education that is both rigorous and globally recognized. Fused with cutting-edge modern infrastructure facilities, including smart classrooms, extensive sports amenities, and a vibrant lush green campus, JIRS creates an atmosphere of creativity, innovativeness, and intellectual independence, emphasizing on the 21 st century skills.

Modelled on the traditional Gurukul setting with over 700 students, JIRS provides a rich cultural environment that enhances the learning experience, preparing students to thrive in a globalized world. The school has a full-fledged sports program of over 17+ sports disciplines with qualified coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base.

To know more, please visit: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

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