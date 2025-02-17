JAIN University Launches Bachelor's in Occupational Therapy for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), a leader in innovative education, has launched the Bachelor's in Occupational Therapy (BOT) program at its School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences. This cutting-edge healthcare program is set to commence in 2025-26 and is designed to empower students with clinical expertise, rehabilitation techniques, and patient-centric therapeutic interventions to meet the growing demand for skilled occupational therapists globally.

A New Era in Healthcare Education

As the demand for rehabilitation and therapy professionals continues to rise, the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offers a transformative and skill-focused curriculum that prepares students for a rewarding healthcare career. The four-year academic program, followed by a six-month internship, equips students with theoretical knowledge, clinical experience, and hands-on training to help individuals with physical, emotional, or mental challenges regain functional independence.

Dr. Srividya Shivakumar, Director, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences shared her insights:

"The launch of our BOT Bachelor of Occupational Therapy program aligns with our vision to create healthcare professionals who are compassionate, skilled, and future-ready. This program will bridge the gap between medical science and holistic rehabilitation, allowing students to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people recovering from injuries, disabilities, and age-related conditions. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is proud to be one of the best Bachelor of Occupational Therapy colleges in Bangalore, fostering a newbachelor of occupational therapy colleges in bangalore generation of healthcare leaders."

Why Choose a Career in Occupational Therapy?

Occupational therapy is a dynamic and fulfilling healthcare profession that focuses on enhancing patients' quality of life by helping them regain independence in their daily activities. With the rising need for occupational therapists across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and community health programs, pursuing a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy opens doors to numerous career opportunities worldwide.

The BOT program at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) prepares students to work in diverse healthcare environments, including:

* Hospitals and rehabilitation centers

* Private clinics and mental health institutions

* Geriatric and paediatric therapy centers

* Community-based health programs

* NGOs and special education schools

"With an industry-aligned curriculum and hands-on training, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) ensures that students receive a world-class education that prepares them for high-demand careers in healthcare," added Mackey Agarwal, Head, Admissions & Marketing.

Program Highlights: The Future of Occupational Therapy Education

The Bachelor of Occupational Therapy syllabus at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) integrates theory with practice to develop students' skills in rehabilitation techniques, therapeutic interventions, and patient-centered care.

1. Comprehensive coursework in anatomy, physiology, psychology, and assistive technologies.

2. Hands-on training in state-of-the-art therapy clinics, labs, and healthcare institutions.

3. Specialized subjects focusing on paediatric, geriatric, neurological, and orthopaedic rehabilitation.

4. Internship opportunities in hospitals and rehabilitation centers for real-world exposure.

5. Career-enhancing soft skills training, including communication, leadership, and critical thinking.

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy Eligibility Criteria

Prospective candidates must meet the following criteria to apply for the BOT Bachelor of Occupational Therapy program:

* 10+2 (Higher Secondary) qualification from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Mathematics.

* Minimum aggregate score of 50% in qualifying examinations.

* Admission is based on merit or entrance examinations, as per institutional guidelines.

* Applicants must be at least 17 years old by the admission deadline.

* Medical fitness certificate from an authorized Karnataka board.

Global Career Prospects for BOT Graduates

The Bachelor of Occupational Therapy scope extends beyond traditional healthcare settings, offering career opportunities in research, academia, and entrepreneurship. BOT graduates can specialize in:

* Paediatric Occupational Therapy - Helping children with developmental delays.

* Rehabilitation Therapy - Assisting individuals recovering from injuries or surgeries.

* Mental Health Therapy - Supporting patients dealing with anxiety, depression, or PTSD.

* Geriatric Therapy - Enhancing mobility and independence for elderly individuals.

* Community-Based Therapy - Bringing therapy solutions to rural and underserved populations.

With a steadily growing demand for occupational therapists, BOT graduates from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) can explore careers in hospitals, clinics, NGOs, research institutions, and global healthcare organizations.

Why Choose JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) for BOT?

As one of the leading Bachelor of Occupational Therapy colleges in India, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offers:

* Expert Faculty - A team of renowned professionals with years of clinical experience.

* World-Class Infrastructure - State-of-the-art therapy labs and rehabilitation centers.

* Industry Collaborations - Partnerships with top healthcare organizations for internships.

* Student-Centric Learning - A curriculum designed for holistic professional development.

With a strong emphasis on practical training and industry exposure, the university stands out as a top choice for students seeking Bachelor of Occupational Therapy colleges in Bangalore.

Apply Now for a Career in Healthcare!

The Bachelor's in Occupational Therapy program at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is your gateway to a highly rewarding and impactful career in healthcare. Admissions are now open for the 2025-26 academic year.

Contact Information:

Website: https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in

Email: enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in

Phone: +91 9606978661

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)