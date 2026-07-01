Jaipur-Based EV Charging Startup ChargeJet Launches App-Free Charging, Letting Drivers Scan, Pay, and Charge Instantly Without Downloads

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1: ChargeJet, a Jaipur-based ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging network startup, has officially announced the launch of its App-Free Charging feature, enabling electric vehicle owners across India to charge their vehicles without downloading a mobile application. The new feature is designed to eliminate the friction points associated with public EV charging and deliver a faster, simpler, and more intuitive experience for all EV users.

A Seamless Three-Step Experience: Scan, Pay, Charge

At the heart of ChargeJet's new innovation lies a simple, three-step process designed for convenience. Upon arriving at a ChargeJet charging station, EV drivers simply connect the charging gun, scan the QR code displayed on the charger using their phone camera, and complete a secure payment via any UPI or digital payment platform.

Once the payment is completed, charging begins instantly without the need to download an app, create an account, fill out lengthy forms, or maintain a pre-loaded wallet balance. The entire process, from arrival to active charging, takes only a few seconds, making public EV charging as seamless and effortless as any everyday digital payment transaction.

This approach draws directly from one of India's most transformative digital shifts, the mainstream adoption of QR-based payments. With hundreds of millions of Indians already comfortable scanning QR codes for everyday transactions, ChargeJet is leveraging a familiar behavioural habit to remove one of the most cited barriers in public EV charging.

Addressing a Critical Gap in India's Growing EV Ecosystem

India's electric mobility landscape is expanding at a remarkable pace. Fuelled by rising fuel prices, increasing environmental awareness, and robust government support for EV adoption through initiatives such as the FAME India programme, the number of electric vehicles on Indian roads has grown significantly in recent years. However, this rapid growth has also cast a spotlight on a persistent and unresolved challenge: the inconvenience of accessing public charging infrastructure.

Traditional EV charging networks typically require users to download a dedicated mobile application, register with personal information, complete identity verification, and in many cases pre-load a wallet balance before they can initiate even their very first charging session. For a driver who needs to urgently charge their vehicle, or who is using a particular network for the first time, this multi-step onboarding process can be deeply frustrating. In certain scenarios, the effort required to register on a new charging platform is enough to deter first-time users from public charging altogether, creating a tangible barrier to wider EV adoption across the country.

ChargeJet's App-Free Charging directly addresses this challenge by removing all onboarding requirements and granting users immediate, frictionless access the moment they arrive at a station.

Founder's Vision: Simplicity as the Foundation for EV Adoption

Anirudh Krishan Vaishnav, Founder of ChargeJet, has long maintained that the future of EV infrastructure must go beyond simply adding more stations; it must also ensure those stations are genuinely easy to use for every driver, regardless of technical comfort or familiarity with digital platforms.

"At ChargeJet, we believe EV charging should be as simple as making a digital payment. Our App-Free Charging feature removes unnecessary steps and allows users to start charging instantly. This innovation is aimed at making charging infrastructure more accessible and improving the overall EV ownership experience across India," said Vaishnav.

He also spoke about the broader significance of this development for India's electric mobility goals. "The future of EV charging lies in simplicity and accessibility. By eliminating the need for app downloads, we are reducing barriers for first-time users and making public charging easier for every EV owner," he added.

By aligning the ChargeJet experience with payment habits that Indians already practise daily, the company aims to make EV charging feel less like a technical process and more like a seamless, everyday transaction, familiar, frictionless, and fast.

Key Benefits of the App-Free Charging Feature

The newly launched App-Free Charging feature delivers a range of practical advantages designed to benefit drivers at every stage of their charging journey:

- Instant QR-Based Access: Users scan the QR code at the charger to initiate a session without prior registration or account setup.

- Secure Digital Payments: All transactions are processed through trusted digital payment gateways, ensuring reliable and safe payments every time.

- No App Downloads Required: Drivers can access ChargeJet's network without installing any application or consuming storage space on their devices.

- No Wallet Balance to Maintain: Unlike many platforms, ChargeJet does not require users to pre-load or track a dedicated wallet balance, simplifying the payment experience considerably.

- Faster Session Start Times: The streamlined process significantly cuts the time between a driver arriving at the station and actively charging their vehicle.

ChargeJet's Expanding Presence in India's EV Infrastructure Space

Founded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, ChargeJet has steadily built its standing as one of India's emerging ultra-fast EV charging startups. Driven by a strong commitment to technology, reliability, and customer convenience, the company has positioned itself at the intersection of smart infrastructure and user-centred design. Its expanding network of charging stations reflects a deliberate focus on strategic location placement, high-performance charging speeds, and a consistently smooth user experience from arrival to departure.

The launch of App-Free Charging marks a key milestone in ChargeJet's growth, reinforcing the company's conviction that building great EV infrastructure is as much about removing barriers as it is about adding stations. As India presses forward on its journey toward cleaner and greener transportation, ChargeJet's latest innovation makes a clear statement: the next chapter of EV charging in India will be defined not only by speed and coverage, but by simplicity and inclusivity for every driver on the road.

About ChargeJet

ChargeJet is a Jaipur-based ultra-fast EV charging network focused on building reliable, accessible, and high-performance charging infrastructure across India. The company is committed to accelerating electric mobility adoption through innovative technology solutions, strategic partnerships, and a growing network of charging stations designed for the modern EV user.

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