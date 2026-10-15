Jaipur Rugs Annual Sale 2026 - WHEN DESIGN BECOMES A VEHICLE FOR CHANGE

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Jaipur Rugs, India's leading name in handcrafted rugs and carpets, announces the 2026 edition of the Jaipur Rugs Annual Sale, bringing together an expansive selection of approximately 10,000 rugs across craftsmanship, design, technique and price points offering up to 60% off.

But this year, the Jaipur Rugs Sale carries a larger purpose. As part of the 2026 edition, a percentage of sales will contribute towards creating a Bicycle Fund for girls in rural communities who walk long distances to reach school. The initiative recognises something that can appear deceptively simple: in many rural parts of India, the distance between home and school can determine whether education remains accessible at all. For these girls, a bicycle is not merely a means of transport. It can mean time saved, distance conquered, safety gained and an opportunity to stay in school.

"The most meaningful impact is often created by something remarkably simple. We are surrounded by conveniences in our cities that we rarely question. But when you look at rural India, the absence of something as basic as a bicycle can become a serious barrier to education. If we can help remove even a small part of that barrier for a girl, then the purchase of a rug becomes part of a much larger journey. That is the kind of commerce we believe in-commerce that creates value not only in the spaces we live in, but in the lives connected to them," says Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Jaipur Rugs.

With this initiative, Jaipur Rugs seeks to connect the everyday act of bringing a rug home with the larger idea of creating possibilities beyond the home. It is an extension of the brand's longstanding relationship with rural India and its belief in the transformative power of craft, livelihoods and access.

The Jaipur Rugs Annual Sale 2026 brings together an extraordinary breadth of the brand's universe, offering customers access to approximately 10,000 rugs across techniques, aesthetics and design expressions.

The selection spans the celebrated Manchaha collection, where artisans translate their individual imagination directly onto the loom, alongside hand-knotted carpets, hand-tufted carpets, flat-weave rugs and Dhurries, as well as an extensive range of designer-led collections.

Among the design highlights are collections including Brahmand, Jaanwar, Kavi and Concoction, bringing together distinct visual languages, material explorations and contemporary interpretations of Indian craft.

From richly detailed hand-knotted carpets to the spontaneous artistry of Manchaha, and from traditional flat-weave techniques to contemporary designer collections, the Jaipur Rugs Annual Sale offers an opportunity to experience the breadth of handmade Indian rugs, while discovering pieces across a wide range of styles and price points.

The Jaipur Rugs annual rugs extravaganza is conceived not simply as a promotional event, but as an annual opportunity for discovery-bringing together the many ways in which a rug can transform a space. For design-conscious consumers, it opens access to an extensive vocabulary of colour, texture, materiality, craftsmanship and artistic expression. For first-time rug buyers, it creates an accessible entry point into the world of handmade carpets. And for those already familiar with Jaipur Rugs, it offers the opportunity to discover new techniques, collections and design perspectives.

At its heart, the sale celebrates the idea that a rug is never merely something placed on a floor. It can be a piece of art, a design statement, a repository of cultural memory and, ultimately, a work shaped by human hands.

Jaipur Rugs has historically been deeply connected to rural communities through its decentralised artisan ecosystem. The Annual festival of Rugs from Jaipur Rugs extends that relationship by directing a percentage of its commercial activity towards a tangible need within rural communities.

The initiative is built around a simple belief: access changes lives. While a rug can transform the character of a room, a bicycle can transform the possibilities available to a young girl. It can shorten a daily journey, reduce physical and logistical barriers, and help make education more accessible.

With the Jaipur Rugs Annual Sale 2026, the brand brings together an expansive selection of rugs where craft meets design, discovery meets purpose, and a purchase becomes a possibility for someone beyond the customer's own home.

About Jaipur Rugs -

"Let goodness, fairness and, most importantly, love, prevail in business; profits will inevitably follow." ~ N.K. Chaudhary

Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral knowhow and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India. It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes over 40,000 rural artisans of which 90% are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. Today the company creates contemporary works of art by collaborating with creative talents capable of showcasing this ancestral craft with a new vision.

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