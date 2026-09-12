JAL Bath Fittings Unveils New Digital Film Featuring Wamiqa Gabbi as Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 12: JAL Bath Fittings, one of India's leading premium bath fittings and sanitaryware brands, has launched a new digital brand film and announced acclaimed actress Wamiqa Gabbi as its official brand ambassador, marking a significant step in the brand's journey towards strengthening its national presence and connecting with a new generation of design-conscious Indian consumers.

Focusing on 'Value Meets Elegance', the new digital brand film follows Rahul and Priya, an urban, progressive working couple caught in the everyday tug-of-war between style and sensibility. Priya is the queen of experience and aesthetics, always drawn to what looks and feels the best; Rahul is the eternal value-seeker, forever weighing what's truly worth the money. Their story plays out through a series of relatable misadventures an overpriced coffee that costs them a bomb, a sofa that promised comfort but delivered regret, and a speaker that sounded better in the store than it ever did at home. Every purchase becomes a small tug-of-war between Priya's love for beauty and Rahul's instinct for practicality, until their hunt finally leads them to JAL, where they discover both 'value' and 'aesthetics' for their bathroom fittings and sanitaryware. For Rahul and Priya, JAL resolves the very dilemma they have been living with proving that value and elegance don't have to be a compromise, they can go hand in hand.

The digital film is live across the brand's social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

YouTube - youtu.be/GKtMMcMYhnY?si=MDsHEsVqud5o78jk

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Siddhant Kapoor, Director Marketing, JAL Bath Fittings, said, "Wamiqa embodies everything JAL stands for: quality, elegance, and a quiet confidence that doesn't need to announce itself. We are thrilled to welcome her to the JAL family and look forward to building something truly meaningful together. With the launch of our new digital film, we are excited to bring this association to life and showcase the shared values of elegance, authenticity and contemporary living."

The film brings together JAL's design-led approach to contemporary living with Wamiqa's effortless, authentic persona and strong pan-India appeal. Her understated sense of style complements JAL's philosophy of thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship and functionality, creating a natural synergy that goes beyond brand visibility to reflect a shared appreciation for simplicity, attention to detail and spaces that balance aesthetics with purpose. At its core, the film reinforces JAL's positioning as an upper-mid segment brand that delivers aesthetically appealing, quality products while ensuring customers get genuine value for every rupee spent.

Mr. Vivek Kapoor, Director, JAL Bath Fittings, added, "This partnership is a reflection of where JAL is headed. We are not just growing as a brand; we are evolving the conversation around what premium bathroom design means for Indian homes. Wamiqa is the right person to be part of that story."

Commenting on the association, Ms. Wamiqa Gabbi said, "I have always believed that the spaces we live in say a lot about who we are. JAL creates products that are beautiful, simple, and built to last, and that resonates deeply with me. I am genuinely proud to be associated with a brand that shares those values."

This comes at a time when Indian homeowners are increasingly viewing bathrooms as an extension of their personal style, rather than purely functional spaces. Through the partnership with Wamiqa, JAL aims to strengthen its presence within this evolving lifestyle narrative, connecting premium bathroom design with the aspirations of consumers who seek modern, considered and personalised living spaces.

As part of the campaign, Wamiqa will feature across JAL's brand communication spanning print and outdoor platforms, building on the narrative introduced through the new digital film. The association will enable JAL to deepen its engagement with contemporary consumers across markets while bringing its 37-year legacy of design and craftsmanship to a wider audience.

About JAL Bath Fittings

Founded in 1989, JAL Bath Fittings is a premium Indian bath fittings and sanitaryware brand with 37 years of expertise in quality craftsmanship and design innovation. JAL offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium bathroom and kitchen solutions that seamlessly bring together contemporary design, advanced technology, quality engineering and everyday functionality. Its extensive range spans designer faucets, sanitaryware, wellness products including Jacuzzis and bathtubs, storage water heaters, bathroom accessories, showers trusted by homeowners and professionals across India. With a legacy built on quality and design, JAL continues to evolve its offerings in line with the changing needs and aspirations of modern Indian consumers.

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