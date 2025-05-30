Jamboree Education Hosts MBA Seminar Series Across Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: In response to the growing interest in management education among recent graduates and early-career professionals and to bring first-hand information to all other MBA aspirants, Jamboree Education recently hosted a series of full-house MBA seminars in Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai. These events also presented current college students and early career professionals (0-3 years of work experience) with various MBA and MIM options around the globe.

The Evolving Landscape of Management Education

The demand for management education has witnessed a significant rise over the past decade. Traditional two-year MBAs coexist with accelerated one-year and specialized MIM and Management Masters programs.

Jamboree Education's seminars came at a crucial time when prospective candidates face a complex array of choices around the world. The events demystified these options, presenting clear, actionable information directly from experts and industry insiders.

Delhi Seminar

Held on May 18, the first seminar set the tone for the series. The panel included Amit Tyagi from Indian School of Business, Debaion Roy from GMAC, and Jamboree alumnus Aryan Khandelwal.

Amit Tyagi, who leads admissions and outreach at ISB, highlighted the openness of business schools to diverse academic and professional backgrounds. "The modern MBA applicant is not just about years of work experience but about potential, vision, and adaptability," Tyagi noted.

Debaion Roy from GMAC brought a global perspective, discussing how business schools are innovating admissions processes to identify candidates who can thrive in dynamic markets. "We see a growing emphasis on soft skills, leadership potential, and cultural agility," Roy explained.

Aryan Khandelwal shared his journey from undergraduate studies at Ramanujan College to preparing for top MBA programs.

Pune Seminar

The Pune seminar, held on May 24, brought together a distinguished panel including Baljeet Kapoor (ISB), Balakrishna B from IIM Bangalore, Hemant Das from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, and Nilesh Gaikwad of EDHEC Business School.

Balakrishna B, from IIM Bangalore, stressed the importance of strong applications. "Candidates should work on building a strong profile. Universities consider factors such as diversity, work experience, academics and GMAT/GRE test scores. Of these, a candidate's test score is the only component that is under their immediate control. For B-schools in India, it is very important to do well on the GMAT/GRE."

Hemant Das highlighted how international business schools like Darden are tailoring their offerings to cater to the whole gamut of students--from people with 0 years of work experience (Future Year Scholars program), to people with more than 5-8 years of work experience (Darden's flagship MBA program).

Nilesh Gaikwad spoke about the appeal of European business schools, especially business schools in France, such as EDHEC, known for their focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mumbai Seminar

The final seminar on May 25 featured speakers from ESSEC Paris, SPJIMR, EDHEC Business School, Schulich (York), and ISB.

Viveka Gidwani, an ESSEC Paris MBA alumna and entrepreneur, shared practical insights on leveraging an MBA to build ventures and drive social impact.

Almas Shaikh of SPJIMR discussed how Indian business schools are evolving their curricula to include digital transformation, sustainability, and leadership in complex environments.

Rahul Pariyani from Schulich and Nilesh Gaikwad from EDHEC highlighted the global reach of their institutions and the diverse career paths available to graduates.

Debaion Roy from GMAC shared that over the last five years, an increasing number of students from India are sending their GMAT scores to MIM and Management Masters programs, indicating a growing interest in management education among college students and early career professionals.

What This Means for Prospective MBA and MIM Candidates

The seminars made it clear that candidates must carefully evaluate factors such as curriculum content, teaching methodology, duration, geographic focus, alumni network, and placement records before selecting a program-after all, they now have more choices than ever before.

Jamboree Education's Role in Supporting MBA Aspirants

Throughout the seminars, Jamboree Education reaffirmed its commitment to guiding students through the complexities of management education. From test preparation to application strategy and interview coaching, Jamboree's experts provide comprehensive support tailored to each candidate's profile.

Aryama Dutta Saikia, CEO of Jamboree Education, summed it up: "Our mission is to make quality management education accessible by breaking down barriers of information and guidance."

Looking Ahead

As MBA and MIM programs continue to evolve, the value of informed decision-making cannot be overstated. Jamboree Education will continue hosting similar events nationwide, ensuring that students across India have access to the latest insights and expert advice.

For those who missed the seminars, Jamboree has upcoming seminars on MBA in India & Abroad in Bangalore (8 June), Hyderabad (14 June), Gurugram (13 July), and Navi Mumbai (20 July). MBA aspirants can also connect with Jamboree experts directly for personalized MIM and MBA admissions counseling.

For more details, visit jamboreeindia.com.

