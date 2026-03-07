Jameson Connects gets Mumbai groovin' to Baby J and Tye Turner

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Jameson Ginger Ale successfully brought back its flagship live culture platform, Jameson Connects, to Mumbai, delivering an electrifying evening of music, community and creative expression at the iconic Mukesh Mills. Headlined by a high-energy set from dynamic DJ duo Baby J and Tye Turner, the night celebrated the power of shared experiences and genre-defying soundscapes that united diverse audiences under one roof.

The duo's performance bridged underground club culture with high-octane beats and expansive global influences, resonating with seasoned music enthusiasts as well as first-time live gig attendees. From hands-up moments on the dance floor to spontaneous crowd interactions, the evening unfolded as a reflection of how music can spark genuine connection and shared joy.

Pulkith Modi, GM Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Jameson Connects continues to celebrate collective energy and bold self-expression. The Mumbai edition with Baby J and Tye Turner truly captured the pulse of contemporary music culture that is inclusive, vibrant and boundary breaking. It was exciting to witness communities come together and experience the evening in true Jameson spirit."

Set against the raw industrial backdrop of Mukesh Mills, Jameson Connects Mumbai transformed the venue into a high-energy cultural hub, inviting attendees to discover new sounds, engage with like-minded communities and celebrate collaboration through music-led experiences.

About Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia, a fast-growing multinational alcoholic beverage company delivering quality products to consumers across India. PRI boasts a dynamic and premium portfolio, featuring renowned brands such as Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, Longitude 77, and Imperial Blue. International premium brands under its umbrella include Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

About Jameson Connects

Jameson Connects, powered by Jameson Ginger Ale is a culture-first platform that fosters the spirit of collaboration and openness, bringing together independent artists, culture makers, and communities to celebrate their passions and tell their stories.

