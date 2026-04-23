JEE (Main) Result 2026: 57 ODM Students Qualify for Advanced; 16 Score 99 Percentile, AIR 35 Among Highlights

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23: ODM Educational Group today announced that 57 of its students have successfully cleared JEE (Main) 2026 and qualified for JEE Advanced examination. The qualifiers represent three campuses within the ODM group, with 52 students from ODM Public School (OPS), 4 from ODM Global School (OGS), and 1 from ODM International School, Angul (OIS), reflecting a culture of academic excellence that runs consistently across the entire institution.

Beyond the top ranks, a significant number of students from across ODM campuses delivered commendable performances, with many achieving high percentiles and securing eligibility for JEE Advanced. The collective achievement reflects the depth of preparation across batches and the strong academic pipeline nurtured within the institution.

Swayam Prakash Sethy of ODM Public School led the institution's results, securing an All India Category Rank of 35 in JEE (Main) 2026, placing him among the top performers nationally in his category. His 99.87% percentile across both sessions reflects remarkable consistency and depth of preparation. Vedant Verma followed closely with a remarkable 99.90 percentile, achieving near-perfect scores across all three subjects. Armaan Kamal Patra secured 99.86 percentile, completing a strong trio at the top of ODM's results. Notably, sixteen students from the school have secured above the 99 percentile.

The success is attributed to a structured preparation ecosystem that includes concept-driven teaching, regular mock assessments, personalised mentoring, and continuous academic feedback. Students are guided through a rigorous yet supportive learning process designed to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam temperament.

Commenting on the results, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said: "ODMians have performed with exceptional consistency. This is a result that fills every member of the ODM family with genuine pride. But I want to say something clearly: at ODM, every student is a valued asset. The students whose names appear at the top of this list matter to us deeply, and so does every student who worked hard and gave this examination everything they had. We are proud of all of them, without exception."

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: "Results like these do not happen by chance. They are the outcome of a deliberate, student-centric approach to preparation, one built on concept clarity, personalised mentoring, and honest, ongoing assessment. To see students from across the ODM schools all contributing to this result tells us that ODM's academic culture is not the product of any single campus. It is part of who we are as a group. We congratulate every student who qualified, and we remain equally proud of every student who was part of this journey."

The JEE (Main) result 2026 highlights ODM Educational Group's continued performance in national competitive examinations, driven by its structured academic framework, concept-based instruction, and sustained student mentoring across campuses.

About ODM Educational Group

ODM Educational Group is one of Odisha's foremost educational institutions, with a consistent record of performance across national competitive examinations, including JEE Main and Advanced, NEET, and Science Olympiads. The institution's academic framework is built on concept-based instruction, structured assessment, and a culture of individual student care. ODM serves thousands of students across India and Dubai, through its network of schools, and remains committed to preparing the next generation of professionals and leaders.

JEE Main 2026 Result

JEE Main 2026 Session 2

NTA Results JEE Mains 2026

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)