JetSynthesys' Global E-Cricket Premier League Season 3 Heats Up on Day 3: Chennai Falcons Stay on Top

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: The third day of the Season 3 of JetSynthesys' Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) witnessed seven action-packed matches, producing dominant victories, dramatic finishes and standout individual performances. Chennai Falcons continued to rule the leaderboard with eight points followed by Delhi Sharks (8), separated by net-run rate, while Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai Grizzles moved up to third with six points followed by Sonu Nigam's Kolkata Hawks and Amit Mehta-owned Hyderabad Rhinos completing the top five.

The day's action began with the Southern Derby, where Chennai Falcons extended their winning run with a four-wicket victory over Bengaluru Badgers, thanks to an impressive all-round performance from captain and Player of the Match Sukhpreet Singh.

Asked to bat, the Nikhil Kamath-owned Bengaluru got off to a flying start through a 50-run opening stand in just three overs. However, Sukhpreet turned the game around in the final over, claiming two wickets for just four runs to restrict the Badgers to 62/3. He then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls as Chennai reached the target with more than an over to spare.

The second match saw Hyderabad Rhinos cruise to a five-wicket win over Scout's Gujarat Wolves. Gujarat managed 52/2 from their five overs after opting to bat first, but Hyderabad made light work of the chase. Player of the match Sachin Chavan set the tone with three successive sixes at the start of the innings to slam 31 off 10 balls before skipper Mukesh joined in, helping the Rhinos race to the target in only three overs.

Peyush Bansal's Delhi Sharks produced a dominant all-round performance to outclass Chennai Falcons by 36 runs in the third match of the day. Put in to bat, the Sharks posted a commanding 83/3, built around a blistering 52-run opening partnership between Player of the Match Rohan Patel (44 off 12 balls) and Akshat (21 off 8) - the second-highest opening stand of the tournament. Nadeem eventually broke the partnership, but Delhi had already seized control. In reply, the Falcons struggled to get going against a disciplined bowling attack and were bundled out for just 47, handing the Sharks a comprehensive victory.

The fourth match of the day produced a thrilling finish as Bengaluru Badgers edged Mumbai Grizzlies by four wickets. Mumbai posted 69/3 after openers Davinder (27) and Jetha (24) gave them a flying start with a 40-run stand in the first two overs. Arnab's twin strikes checked their momentum in the latter half of the innings.

Bengaluru's chase was powered by a 68-run partnership between Player of the Match Rituraj Giri (37) and Manmeet (30), putting them on course for victory. Although Rituraj fell with one run still needed off the final ball, Soumya kept his composure to score the winning run and seal a dramatic four-wicket victory.

The fifth match of the day produced an edge-of-the-seat thriller as Suniel Shetty-owned Pune Stallions edged Hyderabad Rhinos by two runs to defend the lowest score of 50 in this season. After being asked to bat, Pune suffered an early collapse as Siddharth struck thrice in the second over to dismiss openers Sagar (17) and Sourabh, before removing Ankit for a duck. Reduced to 23/3, the Stallions recovered through Netha and Koli, whose 25-run stand lifted them to a competitive 50/4.

Hyderabad's chase also got off to a shaky start, with captain Mukesh and Sachin Chavan falling inside the powerplay to leave the Rhinos at 21/2. Manish (11) and Amit (16) revived the innings with a 22-run partnership, but 22-year-old Kirti Lal changed the course of the game by dismissing Manish before Amit was run out at a crucial stage. With Hyderabad needing three runs off the final ball, Kirti Lal kept his composure to secure a thrilling two-run win for Pune.

In the next match, Mumbai Grizzlies registered a comfortable 17-run victory over Delhi Sharks after posting 70/4 and restricting their opponents to 53/4. Player of the match Davinder gave Mumbai a flying start with a flurry of boundaries, but Chetan struck twice in consecutive deliveries to halt the momentum. Davinder continued to anchor the innings before Azan removed him for a brisk 39 and picked up another wicket in the same over. Rohit Rathore then provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 18 off just five balls, powering Mumbai to a competitive total. Delhi never recovered from the loss of regular wickets, slipping further after two wickets in the third over before finishing well short at 53/4.

The final match of the day saw Kolkata Hawks cruise to a five-wicket win over Pune Stallions. Pune raced away with Sagar smashing 20 runs in the opening over, but Kolkata captain Surjit turned the game on its head by striking with the first two deliveries of the second over. Two more wickets in the final over restricted Pune to 59/4. In reply, Golden Kumar (21) and Aman (39) made light work of the chase, sharing an unbeaten stand to guide Kolkata home with three balls to spare.

Standings after Day 3:

Coming up on Day 4:

- Chennai Falcons vs Mumbai Grizzlies

- Pune Stallions vs Bengaluru Badgers

- Mumbai Grizzlies vs Hyderabad Rhinos

- Gujarat Wolves vs Delhi Sharks

- Bengaluru Badgers vs Kolkata Hawks

- Pune Stallions vs Gujarat Wolves

- Kolkata Hawks vs Delhi Sharks

Played on Real Cricket™, which has crossed 400 million lifetime downloads, GEPL Season 3 features a ₹3.1 crore prize pool and is broadcast live in India on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Khel, streamed on JioHotstar, while making its international debut across the United States and Canada through Willow TV's FAST and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Watch the matches live on JioHotstar every day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM:

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/esports/tournaments/global-e-cricket-premier-league

Catch the highlights from Match Day 3 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGaZdGsmFWA

About GEPL:

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms.

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