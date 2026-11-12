JGU Signs 12 New MoUs in 12 Countries Across 5 Continents to Strengthen International Academic Partnerships

VMPL

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 12: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has formalised 12 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements with leading universities and institutions across 12 countries and 5 continents across Europe, the United States & Mexico, the UK, Africa, Japan and Oceania. These new partnerships are designed to provide distinct academic value for students and faculty through structured knowledge and learning opportunities, international mobility, collaborative research, and institutional cooperation.

The new agreements have been established with the University of Copenhagen, Denmark; University of Canterbury, New Zealand; Case Western Reserve University, United States of America; Swansea University, United Kingdom; Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), Norway; The University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago; University of Guadalajara, Mexico; Toyo University, Japan; The University of Fiji, Fiji; New Giza University, Egypt; Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSW Law), Bhutan; and Southern Cross University, Australia.

The new partnerships will draw on shared academic strengths across JGU's schools and its partner institutions, spanning law, business and management, banking and finance, international affairs, public policy, journalism and communication, architecture and design, psychology and environment and sustainability. Through student exchanges, short-term study abroad programmes and collaborative teaching and research, the agreements can enable students to deepen their disciplinary knowledge, explore related fields, and engage with different academic and cultural perspectives. They will also expand opportunities for JGU students to study at partner institutions as part of their academic programmes. The agreements set out several avenues for deeper cooperation in higher education and support short, medium and long-term academic mobility for students.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said:"With every new international partnership, we are advancing our mission of building and strengthening India's first global university. These agreements represent more than institutional commitments; they are practical frameworks for creating meaningful academic opportunities for our students and faculty. By establishing partnerships with universities across 12 countries and five continents, we are bringing diverse academic traditions, intellectual perspectives, and research capabilities into closer engagement with JGU. Our vision is to make international education an integral part of higher education in India, ensuring that global exposure, collaborative learning, and international opportunities are accessible to an increasingly wider community of students and scholars. These partnerships reinforce our commitment to knowledge equity, academic excellence, and the preparation of future generations to thrive as responsible global citizens."

Student Exchange Programmes and International Academic Mobility facilitated through these partnerships will provide opportunities for students to pursue academic experiences in diverse international environments, engage with different pedagogical approaches, and develop broader global perspectives. Such initiatives enable students to experience international education through academic learning and cultural integration while maintaining continuity with their degree programmes at JGU.

Faculty Exchanges and Research Collaborations with these partner institutions will promote joint teaching, visiting professorships, cooperative research projects, interdisciplinary engagement, and collaborative publications. These frameworks will also create opportunities for joint conferences, student workshops, academic seminars, and curriculum enrichment, enhancing the classroom experience at JGU and strengthening collaborative knowledge across borders.

Professor (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Executive Dean & Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives at JGU, added: "Each of these partnerships has been developed with a clear emphasis on academic complementarity, institutional engagement, and the tangible outcomes it can generate. At JGU, internationalisation is not measured merely by the number of agreements signed, but by the meaningful opportunities that emerge from these collaborations. Whether through student mobility, faculty exchanges, joint research, short-term academic programmes, or collaborative teaching initiatives, our endeavour is to translate institutional partnerships into sustained academic engagement. At JGU, we remain committed to ensuring that the benefits of internationalisation are substantive, measurable, and accessible to our students, faculty members, and the wider JGU community."

The partnerships will additionally provide opportunities to explore Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes, specialised academic initiatives, and collaborative educational activities, enabling students to engage with emerging global challenges and benefit from the academic expertise of partner institutions. These initiatives are intended to broaden access to international learning experiences and integrate global exposure more closely into the academic journey of JGU students.

These partnerships, spearheaded by the Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives (IAGI) at JGU, embed global exposure into the academic journey of every student. By cultivating strategic alliances, enabling cross-border academic mobility, and weaving India more closely into the fabric of world higher education, IAGI seeks to ensure that international opportunities become a part of mainstream university life rather than a privilege for a select few. In doing so, these collaborations advance the principles of knowledge equity and the democratisation of higher education.

These collaborations advance JGU's vision of internationalisation by placing global exposure, diverse learning, and collaborative research at the centre of its academic mission. By making international opportunities an integral part of every student's educational journey, these partnerships will help democratise access to global learning and prepare future graduates to engage the world as informed, responsible, and globally competent citizens. The geographical diversity of these partnerships reflects JGU's continued commitment to strengthening academic relationships across established and emerging centres of higher education worldwide.

With this latest expansion, JGU's international network now extends to 625+ partner universities and institutions across 85 countries, further strengthening its position as one of India's most globally connected universities and advancing its mission of making international education an integral dimension of higher education in India.

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