Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with ADR ODR International for Dispute Resolution Studies and Programmes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: In a significant step toward strengthening global legal education and advancing the practice of alternative dispute resolution, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADR ODR International Limited, a leading global provider of dispute resolution training and services and a thought leader in training from international conflict management to negotiation, mediation and arbitration.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the JGU International Academy, New Delhi, marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), including mediation, arbitration, and online dispute resolution (ODR). The partnership seeks to create new opportunities for students, professionals, and stakeholders through high-quality training programmes, academic initiatives, and international engagements.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, emphasised the transformative potential of the collaboration and said, "This partnership represents a forward-looking commitment to reimagining legal education in a globalised world. By integrating rigorous academic learning with practical training in dispute resolution, we aim to prepare a new generation of legal professionals who are not only technically proficient but also deeply committed to justice, innovation, and ethical leadership. Such collaborations are essential in ensuring that institutions remain responsive to the changing contours of law, technology, and society."

Under the agreement, both institutions will work together to design and deliver a range of academic and professional programmes. These include specialised training in civil and commercial mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution, and emerging areas such as digital dispute resolution. The collaboration will also facilitate conferences, workshops, competitions, and industry interaction platforms, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that integrates legal education with real-world practice.

A key highlight of the partnership is its emphasis on global standards and innovation. By combining academic expertise with industry experience, the initiative aims to equip learners with skills that are aligned with international best practices and responsive to the evolving needs of the legal profession. The programmes are expected to be delivered through flexible formats, including in-person, online, and hybrid models, ensuring wider accessibility.

Ms. Pavani Sibal, Head of India for ADR ODR International Limited, also highlighted the shared vision underpinning the agreement and said, "Our collaboration with Jindal Global Law School is built on a shared belief that the future of dispute resolution lies in accessibility, innovation, and global cooperation. Through this partnership, we seek to create meaningful learning pathways that empower individuals with internationally relevant skills while promoting a culture of dialogue, efficiency, and fairness in resolving disputes."

The collaboration also reflects a broader vision of positioning India as a hub for dispute resolution and legal innovation. With increasing globalisation and cross-border transactions, the demand for efficient and technology-driven dispute resolution mechanisms continues to grow. This partnership is poised to contribute meaningfully to building capacity and enhancing professional competencies in this critical field.

The MoU establishes a strong framework for sustained engagement between the two institutions. It underscores the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the future of legal education and dispute resolution. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, initiatives such as this serve as important milestones--bridging knowledge with practice and local expertise with global perspectives.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a leading multidisciplinary institution poised to further strengthen its position as a globally recognised, multidisciplinary institution from India, shaping the future of higher education through excellence, innovation, and impact on a global scale. The Jindal Global Law School has been ranked 35 in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and also ranked Number 1 in India for the 7th consecutive year.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the esteemed leadership team of JGU, comprising Ambassador Prof. Jitendra Nath Mishra, Jindal School of International Affairs; Ambassador Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Strategic and International Initiatives, Office of the Vice Chancellor, and Director General, Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies; Ambassador Prof. Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Jindal School of International Affairs and Director, Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies; Prof. Hindol Sengupta, Executive Dean, Jindal School of International Affairs and Director, Jindal India Institute; Prof. Akhil Bhardwaj, Director and Executive Dean, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives (IAGI); Ambassador Prof. Venu Rajamony, Jindal Global Law School; Prof. Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Academic Governance and Student Life; Prof. Prabhash Ranjan, Vice Dean (Research), Jindal Global Law School; and Prof. Shailja Singh, Director, LL.M. Programme, Jindal Global Law School.

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