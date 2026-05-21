JioHotstar & Colors Bring the Heartland to Centre Stage with Bhojpuri Bawaal -- India's First Premium Celebrity Follow-Reality Series

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Bhojpuri entertainment has evolved into one of India's fastest-growing and most passionately followed regional industries, commanding massive fandom across the heartland and beyond through its music, cinema and larger-than-life stars. Tapping into this cultural phenomenon, the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment are now ready to step out from behind the spotlight and into the most unfiltered reality audiences have ever seen.

Streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV, the series takes audiences beyond the stage, screen and spotlight into the personal and professional lives of some of Bhojpuri entertainment's biggest names Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav. Unlike traditional reality formats, the series introduces a first-of-its-kind 'follow reality' format with no tasks, eliminations, or manufactured drama. Instead, cameras become silent observers inside the everyday worlds of these icons, offering audiences an intimate and immersive look into the people behind the phenomenon. From fame, fandom, family pressures, ambition, rivalries, celebrations, controversies and the relentless hustle behind superstardom, Bhojpuri Bawaal promises to capture it all.

Commenting on the announcement, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, "JioHotstar is India's home for unscripted programming, with the widest range of non-fiction stories. We've built this by consistently innovating across formats--from captive reality, comedy, talent to relationship-led human dramas and many more. With Bhojpuri Bawaal, we're taking that innovation into a new space: a first-of-its-kind follow-reality format that captures the real lives of biggest stars of bhojpuri industry. Bhojpuri entertainment is one of the most vibrant forces from the Hindi heartland, and this show brings its scale, emotion, and authenticity to a wider national audience- not just for bhojpuri people but India at large."

Blending celebrity access with emotional authenticity, Bhojpuri Bawaal promises to offer viewers an intimate, raw and immersive look into the lives of the icons who have shaped one of India's most influential regional entertainment industries.

Bhojpuri Bawaal will soon stream exclusively on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

About JioHotstar

JioHotstar is one of India's leading streaming platforms, formed through the coming together of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With an unparalleled content catalogue, innovative technology, and a commitment to accessibility, JioHotstar aims to redefine entertainment for everyone across India.

For Media Queries:

JioHotstar

Shalu Shah | shalu.shah@jiostar.com

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