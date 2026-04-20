JITO JOBS Launches One of India's Largest Hiring Drives with 50,000+ Candidates Across 108 Cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 20: Jain International Trade Organisation is set to activate one of the country's most extensive employment initiatives as its employment arm JITO JOBS rolls out a nationwide job fair on May 23, 2026. Spanning 108 locations in a single coordinated effort, the initiative is positioned to expand access to livelihoods at scale and strengthen India's employment ecosystem.

Led by Chairman Vinod Kumar Jain, the initiative reflects a focused push toward inclusive economic participation. Leveraging a well-established network of entrepreneurs, professionals, and institutions, JITO is enabling direct connections between job seekers and employers, particularly in sectors where demand and talent remain misaligned.

With over 15 years of sustained effort, JITO JOBS has built a strong track record in connecting individuals to employment opportunities, with a special emphasis on the MSME sector. This large-scale activation builds on that foundation while advancing a broader social objective to support stable incomes and improve household-level economic resilience.

The job fair is expected to draw participation from more than 50,000 candidates and is open to all at no cost. Through its platform jitojobs.org, JITO JOBS deploys AI-enabled matching to align candidate profiles with employer requirements, enabling faster and more relevant hiring outcomes while supporting real-time interviews.

For employers, particularly MSMEs, the fair offers access to a concentrated, pre-registered talent pool. The format reduces hiring timelines, optimises cost, and enables direct engagement with candidates. It also supports both immediate recruitment needs and long-term workforce planning while strengthening employer visibility.

The initiative will run across cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, among others. Supported by JTR, JITO CFE, JITO JPF, JITO Minority and JITO JEAP, the initiative is designed to convert large-scale participation into measurable employment outcomes. Registrations are open on jitojobs.org.

Interested candidates and employers may log in to jitojobs.org for further action.

For more details, please reach out: +91 96033 61117

Media Contact: Engame Private Limited

Sanjay Lunia Jain

Mobile: +91 83096 63602

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