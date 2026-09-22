JK Lakshmi Cement introduces 'The Unstoppables Awards' Celebrating Resilient & Impactful Changemakers Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., one of India's leading cement companies, today launched The Unstoppables Awards, a national platform that aims to recognize individuals who have made impactful contributions across the environment, public infrastructure and women empowerment domains.

Built around the business philosophy of JK Lakshmi Cement - 'Soch Karo Buland', the award recognizes those individuals whose resilience, innovation and determination have translated into meaningful societal changes.

The winners will be recognized across three core domains - Environment Champions, Builders of Public Infrastructure and Women Empowerment - with three award sub-categories under each domain. The Environment Champions category will recognize contributions to Climate Action & Renewable Energy, Water Conservation & Management, and Biodiversity & Ecosystem Preservation; Builders of Public Infrastructure will honour contributions to Public Health Infrastructure, Educational & Digital Infrastructure, and Rural & Urban Development; while Women Empowerment will recognize Women Entrepreneurs & Innovators, Social Transformation, and Women in Education, Health & Skills. In addition, one distinguished individual will receive the Unstoppables Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a lifetime of service, leadership and impact.

Mrs. Vinita Singhania, Chairperson and Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., said, "The Unstoppables Awards are a celebration of individuals who refuse to be defined by the challenges before them. Their stories remind us that meaningful change often begins with an individual's courage to think different and act with purpose. Through these awards, we want to recognize and amplify such resilient actions and inspire more people to believe in what is possible. This is the spirit of 'Soch Karo Buland' to think beyond limitations and create a positive impact that goes beyond self."

The credibility of The Unstoppables Awards is further consolidated by distinguished grand jury members, bringing together expertise from the domains of public service, environmental action, social impact, law enforcement, corporate leadership and purpose-driven media. The jury comprises:

* Rajendra Singh - Water Conservationist and environmentalist, popularly known as the 'Waterman of India'

* Poonam Bamba - Former Judge, High Court of Delhi and Chairperson, Police Complaints Authority, Delhi

* Divyanshu Upadhyay - Social entrepreneur and Secretary, Hope Welfare Trust

* Swami Prem Parivartan (Peepal Baba) - Founder, Give Me Trees Trust

* Supriya Sahu, IAS - Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Government of Tamil Nadu

* Chhaya Sharma, IPS - Director of Training, Bureau of Police Research & Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

* Vinita Singhania - Chairperson and Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

* Dr. Arun Shukla - President and Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

* Atashi Singhania - Director at JK Revasu Pvt. Ltd.

* Narayanan Radhakrishnan - CEO, The Better India

The initiative has been designed around a structured nomination and evaluation framework to promote credibility, inclusiveness and transparency in the recognition process. Through the awards, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. aims to create a platform that goes beyond recognition, one that celebrates resilience, highlights stories of impact and inspires a culture of purposeful action.

The Unstoppables Awards are a reflection of JK Lakshmi Cement's broader commitment to creating value beyond its core business and supporting initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient India.

About JK Lakshmi Cement Limited

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited is a part of the prestigious JK Organization which is over hundred and forty years old and boasts operations in India and abroad with a leadership presence in the fields of tyre, cement, paper, power transmissions, sealing solutions, dairy products and textiles.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a renowned and well-established name in the Indian Cement industry for four decades and has an annual turnover of over Rs 6000 crores. The Company has a formidable presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.

Having started in 1982, the Company has modern and fully computerized, integrated cement plants at Jaykaypuram, in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan, at Dabok, in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan and at Ahiwara, in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The Company also has four split location grinding units at - Kalol and Surat in Gujarat, Jhamri in the Jhajjar district of Haryana and Cuttack in Odisha. The present combined capacity of the Company is 18 Million Tonnes per annum.

The Company has also introduced a portfolio of Smart Business Solution (SBS) products such as JK Lakshmi Concrete - Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), JK Lakshmi Gypsum Plaster, JK Lakshmi Wall Putty, JK Lakshmi Primer, JK Lakshmi Adhesives and JK Lakshmi Fly Ash Blocks.

JK Lakshmi Cement has set a vision of reaching a cement capacity of 30 Million Tonnes by 2030.

For media queries:

Adfactors PR

Nikita Gupta | nikita.gupta@adfactorspr.com | 8130462182

JK Lakshmi Cement

Abhik Bhargava | abhikb@lc.jkmail.com | 9958005924

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