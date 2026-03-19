JLL Ranks No. 1 in India for Real Estate Investment Advisory: MSCI Real Capital Analytics for 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: JLL, the largest International Property Consulting firm in India, has been ranked #1 for real estate capital markets transaction in MSCI Real Capital Analytics (RCA) for 2025.

The New York-based MSCI Real Capital Analytics (RCA) rankings identify top commercial real estate investment brokers and advisors globally based on transaction volumes across sectors, including office, retail, industrial, data centres, land etc. The annual MSCI RCA rankings are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in the real estate industry.

According to MSCI-RCA, JLL advised on USD 4.3 billion in transaction value (representing the total deal value on which JLL provided advisory services on) during 2025 capturing nearly 48% market share in India. This ranking underscores JLL's strengthening position in one of Asia Pacific's most dynamic markets and reinforces its sustained global leadership.

Market leadership and client trust

"Achieving the number one position in India's real estate capital markets for 2025 reflects exceptional market expertise and the unwavering trust clients place in the team to execute high-stakes, complex transactions. This leadership underscores the strength of an integrated platform, extensive relationships with capital providers, and the world-class talent cultivated across India. Particularly noteworthy is the dominance in core asset sales this year, where the team has established itself as the definitive market leader. This achievement demonstrates not only technical excellence but a deep understanding of what creates value in India's dynamic real estate landscape, and the ability to execute flawlessly for clients," said Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director and Head, Capital Markets, India, JLL.

India's evolving investment landscape

"Despite the overall environment globally, India's real estate investment market has shown tremendous resilience with both global and domestic institutional capital actively pursuing high-quality assets and scalable development platforms. Investors are increasingly deploying hybrid capital strategies combining equity, structured debt, and strategic joint ventures, to capture opportunities across the entire value chain," said Nishant Kabra, Managing Director, Investment Sales & Debt Advisory, India, JLL.

Integrated advisory platform.

JLL's integrated platform, spanning land and development services, investment sales, and equity and debt advisory, enables the firm to design and execute sophisticated transactions that unite global capital, domestic investors, REITs, and leading developers. The scale of the firm's 2025 advisory mandates reflects strong investor conviction in India's long-term growth trajectory. This reinforces JLL's position as the preferred advisor for transformative deals.

Looking ahead

The foundation established in 2024-2025 positions India to emerge as one of the world's most attractive institutional real estate investment markets over the next investment cycle. The institutional investment outlook in the Indian real estate sector has displayed encouraging trends in recent years and is anticipated to maintain its momentum in the near future.

In 2025, JLL advised on numerous landmark transactions across India. Notable deals included

As India emerges as one of Asia Pacific's most compelling investment destinations, JLL's integrated advisory platform, deep market expertise, and proven track record of delivering landmark transactions position the firm to continue shaping the future of real estate investment across the country. This achievement underscores not only JLL's dominant market position but also the firm's unwavering commitment to driving value creation and setting new benchmarks for excellence in India's commercial real estate sector.

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