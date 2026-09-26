JM Financial Services Environment and Energy Conclave Spotlights India's Multi-Decade Energy Opportunity

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: JM Financial Services (JMFS) hosted an exclusive, invitation-only Environment & Energy Conclave for its clients, at its corporate office at Cnergy IT Park Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The two-day event brought together India's leading companies from across the sustainability value chain for a series of insightful sessions and one-on-one interactions covering sector insights, growth strategies and the investment thesis behind India's transition to a sustainable economy.

Prominent names that participated at companies at the conclave include CMR Green, Clean Max Enviro, Juniper Green Energy, Enviro Infra, Welspun Enterprise, Antony Waste Handling, Borosil Renewable, covering segments across water treatment, recycling, renewable energy and environment/energy engineering.

The conclave reflects growing investor interest in India's energy transition and environmental infrastructure, driven by regulatory support, rapid urbanisation and tightening sustainability mandates. The conclave further demonstrates JM Financial Services' focus on adding tangible value to its clients, from identifying emerging themes ahead of the curve, going beyond conventional advisory and empowering clients with the knowledge, context and access they need to invest with confidence.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Krishna Rao, Managing Director, Equity Broking at JM Financial Services said, "India's environment and energy transition has emerged as a core pillar of the country's capex and investment story, backed by policy support, strong demand and improving economics. Through this event, we aim to equip investors with valuable insights into the sector, how these businesses are building for the future, and where the opportunities for investors lie."

Mr. Abhijeet Bora, Senior Vice President, Equity Broking at JM Financial Services said, "Environment and energy transition is set to be a decadal theme for India. In a world of global uncertainty, capex anchored in regulation and sustainability offers rare visibility, making this one of the few areas where structural growth, policy support and improving return ratios come together. Water treatment, the circular economy, renewable energy and environment & energy engineering are at different stages of maturity, but collectively point to a sustained investment cycle. Through the Environment & Energy Conclave, we wanted our clients to hear directly from the companies building this opportunity and understand the scale of the opportunity ahead."

Environment & Energy: A Compelling Multi-Decade Investment Opportunity

JM Financial Services identified this space as a suitable investment theme for its clients. Unlike cyclical capex themes, the opportunity is anchored in compliance-driven demand, which gives it visibility and resilience across market cycles. Discussions at the conclave converged on four sub-themes:

* Water Treatment: Acute physical scarcity and progressively stricter discharge norms are pushing municipal and industrial users toward organised treatment and reuse. This is compliance-linked spending, supporting steady order inflows for equipment suppliers, EPC players and O & M service providers.

* Circular Economy: Recycling and waste management is moving from an informal-sector activity into a standalone investable theme. Stronger Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) enforcement, better availability of domestic metal and plastic scrap, and the cost advantage of recycled inputs over virgin materials are all a draw for organised players. Organised recyclers are best positioned to gain share as enforcement tightens and scale economics improve.

* Renewable Energy: Policy support, including capacity targets and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and a sustained decline in the levelised cost of generation are broadening the market beyond utility-scale generation into storage, transmission and distributed/C & I applications. This sustains a multi-year order and execution pipeline across the value chain.

* Environment & Energy Engineering: Industrial decarbonisation and the upgrade of environment infrastructure, including effluent treatment, emissions control and energy-efficiency retrofits, are lifting order inflows. In several cases order mix is shifting toward higher-value, technology-intensive scopes, a positive signal for margins as execution scales.

For decades, JM Financial Services has built its reputation on one core principle - that clients deserve not just financial services, but genuine partnership in building and protecting their wealth. This means consistently delivering insights that matter, facilitating access to opportunities others may not see, and ensuring that every interaction adds meaningful value to the client's investment journey.

About JM Financial Services

JM Financial Services Limited is one of India's finest investment firms, offering comprehensive investment management services to individuals, institutions and corporates. With a wide range of offerings from Equity Broking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management Services and Distribution of Financial instruments like Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, we empower investors with Research and Advisory based recommendations of the right investment solutions, that can help them achieve every financial goal with confidence. Our services can be availed at any of our branch or franchise locations as well as on our robust trading platform JM Pro that offers online trading on both app and web, with complete transparency and high speed of execution. The company has presence in over 230 cities and towns, with its network of 70+ branches and over 870 franchises across the country.

For more information, log on to www.jmfinancialservices.in.

About JM Financial

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group's primary businesses include (i) Corporate Advisory and Capital Markets caters to Institutional, Corporate, Promoters, Government and Ultra High Networth clients and includes investment banking, and institutional equities and research; (ii) Private Markets comprises of Private Credit (Corporate, Bespoke, Real Estate and Distressed Credit) and Investments (Private equity funds, REITs etc.); (iii) Wealth and Asset Management includes wealth management business, broking, PMS, Equity & Debt AIFs, and mutual fund business; and (iv) Affordable Home Loans includes the affordable housing finance business.

The Group is headquartered in Mumbai and has a presence across 938 locations spread across 230 cities in India. The equity shares of JM Financial Limited are listed in India on the BSE and NSE.

For more information, log on to www.jmfl.com.

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