JMGO N3 Ultimate Brings a New Way of Projection to India with the World\'s First 3-in-1 Optical System as JMGO and SPRODE INDIA Mark 10 Years

JMGO N3 Ultimate, World's first 3 in 1 optical system projector with AI 4K UHD RGB triple-LASER coming to India through SPRODE INDIA.

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: For the first time in the world, according to JMGO, optical zoom, four-way lens shift and an AI-powered motorised gimbal have been brought together in a single integrated optical system. The technology is at the heart of the JMGO N3 Ultimate, a flagship 4K RGB triple-laser projector now coming to India through SPRODE INDIA, as the two mark 10 years of JMGO's journey in the country.

To commemorate the decade, SPRODE INDIA will extend a once-in-a-decade N3 Ultimate anniversary privilege to only 100 customers during a seven-day pre-booking window - its way of saying "Thank You, India" for 10 years of love and support. The exact privilege and opening date are being kept under wraps for now.

JMGO calls the architecture the world's first 3-in-1 integrated optical system. Its 0.88-1.7:1 optical zoom changes image size optically; four-way lens shift repositions the image without moving the projector; and the AI-powered gimbal can physically redirect projection through 360 degrees horizontally and 150 degrees vertically. The combination addresses one of projection's persistent constraints: achieving the required image size and position without relying heavily on digital correction.

The N3 Ultimate pairs that flexibility with JMGO's MALC™ 5.0 RGB triple-laser system, rated at up to 5,800 ISO lumens, with 110% BT.2020 colour-gamut coverage, approximately �"E 0.7 colour accuracy and a claimed 20,000:1 contrast ratio. It delivers 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision, while AI Spatial Memory, autofocus, automatic screen alignment, obstacle avoidance and Optical Image Optimisation are designed to simplify setup across different viewing positions.

The technology has also attracted international recognition. At Japan's VGP 2026 Summer Awards, the N3 Ultimate received both the Overall Gold Award and a Planning Award, with its optical performance, AI-assisted adjustment and approach to projection positioning among the recognised attributes. Independent testing has also drawn attention to its performance: RTINGS highlighted its exceptional brightness, contrast, colour and gaming responsiveness, while Projector Reviews described it as one of the more compelling projectors it had tested in 2026.

For SPRODE INDIA, however, the timing carries significance beyond a new product introduction. SPRODE INDIA first introduced JMGO to India in 2016 and has served as JMGO's national distributor in the country through the decade. The arrival of the N3 Ultimate now coincides with 10 years of JMGO and SPRODE INDIA together in India.

"When we introduced JMGO to India in 2016, we were introducing Indian customers to a brand and a technology journey that we strongly believed in," said Atulana Ghosh, Founder, SPRODE INDIA. "Ten years later, the N3 Ultimate shows how far that technology has travelled. More importantly, Indian customers have travelled that journey with us. This anniversary privilege for 100 customers is our way of recognising that support and simply saying: Thank You, India."

The JMGO N3 Ultimate will carry an India MRP of ₹4,00,000 inclusive of GST.

Customers will also be able to experience the N3 Ultimate through live demonstrations at the JMGO INDIA Experience Centre in Kolkata, where its optical zoom, lens shift, motorised gimbal and intelligent positioning functions can be seen operating together.

Over the coming days, SPRODE INDIA will progressively showcase the technologies behind the N3 Ultimate through the official JMGO India Facebook and Instagram pages and YouTube channel. The same channels will disclose the opening date of the seven-day pre-booking window and details of the anniversary privilege. Followers of JMGO India on these channels will receive the upcoming technology reveals and anniversary announcements directly through the pages.

For SPRODE INDIA, the N3 Ultimate therefore brings two milestones together: a world-first optical architecture from JMGO and a decade of JMGO in India that began with SPRODE INDIA in 2016. The technology arrives first; the anniversary privilege for 100 customers becomes SPRODE INDIA's acknowledgement of the Indian customers who supported that journey.

Follow JMGO India for the technology reveals and anniversary announcement:

Facebook: facebook.com/jmgoindia

Instagram: instagram.com/jmgoindia

SPRODE INDIA: www.sprodeindia.com

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