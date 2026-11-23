PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23: Starting a business without leaving your job could become easier with Happy Cones, a Gurugram-based ice cream brand offering its new 'Invest & Chill' franchise model for small investors.

* Gurugram-based ice cream brand introduces a company-managed franchise model for individuals looking to build an additional income stream.

Led by Managing Director Sachin Tomar, Happy Cones is offering three investment options of ₹1.5 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5.5 lakh, covering different ice cream cart and kiosk formats.

Under the proposed model, investors provide the capital while Happy Cones takes complete responsibility for staffing, daily operations, sales and outlet management.

According to the company, franchise partners will receive 10% of the total monthly sales revenue generated by their respective units, with actual earnings depending on business performance.

The initiative is aimed at working professionals, homemakers, retirees and first-time investors who want to explore business ownership without managing an outlet themselves.

Happy Cones, which offers a range of classic and innovative ice cream products, is inviting interested individuals to explore its company-managed franchise opportunities.

For franchise enquiries, visit: www.happycones.co.in/ask-for-franchise

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