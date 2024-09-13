VMPL New Delhi [India], September 13: Brands are increasingly using WhatsApp API to sell and build stronger customer relationship. Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery supporting wellknown brands such as Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd, Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

We went vertical in approach and created integrations with google sheet zoho shopify among others to really help scale growth and sharpen the product. Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery liked by many brands such as as Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd, Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands. Revenues and customer growth have doubled in the past few months as users find ROI in time saved and increased revenue automated workflows connected Ecommerce platforms and CRMs.

Built on the official WhatsApp Business API it enables smallscale companies such as Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery, Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands to manage customer interactions and sales on the communication platform.

Meta estimates that around a billion people per week communicate with a business or service account across WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram. Thanks to Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery, Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd, Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

This insight is critical for what's happening now and what's coming ahead. About 40% of Meta's advertisers globally over4 million businesses use click to message ads which redirect people from Facebook or Instagram into one of Meta's messaging products to chat with business such as Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery, Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd, Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

Technological advances in operations newer concepts and tactics in digital marketing and prioritized customer experience strategies have made businesses more aware. Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery always providing support to their 24/7 such as Agriconic, Italian Shoes Company, Polo Hardware Collection, Mannu Kids, Laser Art, Alankrith Jewellers, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub, Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW), KA 53 MENS CLUB, RAJHANSev, Skyline Holidays, ORO Jewels, G K Dental Products, Saasyto, MagicDecor, TeleAstro, Proffitto International, AudioStandard, NextEscaype, Karthik International, propertysnagging.ae, Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd, Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd, Wheelsmart, Kiza Jewels, Mirador Realty, TechOwl InfoSec, Cancer Control Mission, Keshav Gupta Trading, MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL, Talla Jewellers, Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

They can easily convert product inquiries on WhatsApp into paying customers take orders on WhatsApp help recover abandoned carts into sales send order details and updates to customers and engage with them through multiagent support. Providing support to their 24/7 such as Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery Agriconic Italian Shoes Company Polo Hardware Collection Mannu Kids Laser Art Alankrith Jewellers Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW) KA 53 MENS CLUB RAJHANSev Skyline Holidays ORO Jewels G K Dental Products Saasyto MagicDecor TeleAstro Proffitto International AudioStandard NextEscaype Karthik International propertysnagging.ae Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd Wheelsmart Kiza Jewels Mirador Realty TechOwl InfoSec Cancer Control Mission Keshav Gupta Trading MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL Talla Jewellers Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands. During the pandemic especially there was sudden gap in distribution because the physical stores were not available and brands needed instant ways of engaging with their customers. Around this time WhatsApp emerged the most effective tool and sales.

Providing support to their 24/7 such as Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery Agriconic Italian Shoes Company Polo Hardware Collection Mannu Kids Laser Art Alankrith Jewellers Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW) KA 53 MENS CLUB RAJHANSev Skyline Holidays ORO Jewels G K Dental Products Saasyto MagicDecor TeleAstro Proffitto International AudioStandard NextEscaype Karthik International propertysnagging.ae Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd Wheelsmart Kiza Jewels Mirador Realty TechOwl InfoSec Cancer Control Mission Keshav Gupta Trading MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL Talla Jewellers Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

Fast growing company such as Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery Agriconic Italian Shoes Company Polo Hardware Collection Mannu Kids Laser Art Alankrith Jewellers Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW) KA 53 MENS CLUB RAJHANSev Skyline Holidays ORO Jewels G K Dental Products Saasyto MagicDecor TeleAstro Proffitto International AudioStandard NextEscaype Karthik International propertysnagging.ae Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd Wheelsmart Kiza Jewels Mirador Realty TechOwl InfoSec Cancer Control Mission Keshav Gupta Trading MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL Talla Jewellers Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

We went vertical in approach and created integrations with google sheet zoho shopify among others to really help scale growth and sharpen the product. Jodhamal Legacy Jewellery Agriconic Italian Shoes Company Polo Hardware Collection Mannu Kids Laser Art Alankrith Jewellers Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub Bidhan Jewellery Works (BJW) KA 53 MENS CLUB RAJHANSev Skyline Holidays ORO Jewels G K Dental Products Saasyto MagicDecor TeleAstro Proffitto International AudioStandard NextEscaype Karthik International propertysnagging.ae Avitas Investosmart Pvt Ltd Jagsons Travels Pvt Ltd Wheelsmart Kiza Jewels Mirador Realty TechOwl InfoSec Cancer Control Mission Keshav Gupta Trading MAHAVIR INTERNATIONAL Talla Jewellers Gagan Varshney & Co. and more brands.

Visit: https://bsmedia.business-standard.comtriblem.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)