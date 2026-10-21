Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Finds Its Next Social Play in Padel

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Padel is fast emerging as more than just a sport, becoming a sought-after social pursuit among India's urban, affluent audiences. With its premium club environments and inherently social format, the game is carving out a distinct place within contemporary lifestyle culture, bringing people together around shared interests and experiences. On the occasion of World Padel Day, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade announced its foray into this evolving space, aligning with a new generation of social occasions that extend beyond traditional settings.

To establish a sustained presence in padel, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade has partnered with 7Padel MS Dhoni (part of the PadelPark India ecosystem), bringing the brand into the sport's wider ecosystem through a presence across select clubs and courts. The partnership will also see the brand feature across 7Padel's annual calendar of Americano and Mexicano-format tournaments, enabling sustained engagement with the sport's growing community. The brand's foray into padel will kick off with an exhibition match in Mumbai on 24 October 2026, setting the stage for its continued presence in this evolving lifestyle space.

Commenting on Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade's foray into padel, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, International Whiskies, Diageo India, said "Padel is increasingly becoming a lifestyle touchpoint for India's urban, affluent audiences, bringing together a distinctive mix of sport, style and social connection. Its premium club culture and naturally social format make it an exciting space. For Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade, padel offers an opportunity to connect with a new generation of consumers through a shared appreciation for sport, style and contemporary culture. With our partnership with 7Padel, we aim to strengthen the brand's association with more elevated ways of socialising."

Commenting on the partnership, Jigar Doshi, Co-founder, PadelPark India, said, "As padel continues to scale across India, we believe the strength of the sport lies in building an ecosystem where infrastructure, community and the right brand partnerships come together meaningfully. Our association with Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade is a step in that direction. By bringing Johnnie Walker into our venues and across the Mexicano Series, we're creating more engaging experiences for our players while bringing new energy to the spaces where our community comes together. For us, the opportunity is to work with partners like Johnnie Walker to create experiences around padel that bring more people into the sport and give the existing community more reasons to keep coming back."

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