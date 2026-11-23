VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23: A flash flood gives a Himalayan village minutes. OpsUnity Hydra gives it 12 hours. JSPARK AI, a sovereign AI deep-tech company, today launched Hydra, India's first AI-enabled hydrology model for disaster management and disaster resilience. Hydra forecasts rainfall, floods, and flash floods at basin level and names the exact location at risk, up to 12 hours before impact. It serves state disaster management authorities, NDRF and SDRF units, dam operators, and hydropower utilities across the Himalayan states.

District-wide and state-wide alerts tell responders that a flood is coming, not where. Hydra has mapped millions of water streams and names the location: the river stretch, village, road, and bridge the water is forecast to reach, and the hour it arrives. NDRF, SDRF, and district teams can pre-position and evacuate that exact location before the flood, instead of searching a district after it.

Hydra in numbers

* 12 hours of warning before impact

* 1 exact location per alert: the river stretch, village, road, and bridge at risk

* Sub-8-metre terrain resolution

* Less than 10% rainfall error, against 40% to 50% in raw satellite estimates

* 4,000+ live rain gauges and ground Doppler radar stations integrated, recalibrated every day

* 0 new sensors required from the state

* Millions of water streams mapped

A physics model converts rainfall, soil moisture, and terrain into runoff, flow energy, and inundation maps for each basin.

The India Meteorological Department issued a Technical Assessment Certificate for Hydra in April 2026. The proof-of-concept tested the model against the August 2025 Dharali flash flood in Uttarkashi. JSPARK AI began building Hydra in October 2025.

Hydra runs entirely inside the customer's own infrastructure. No forecast, map, or alert leaves government control.

"I grew up in Ranikhet. In the hills, a warning that arrives 30 minutes before the water is no warning," said Harish Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder of JSPARK AI. "A district-wide alert tells everyone to worry. Hydra tells the right village to move, 12 hours early. We built it in India, it runs within the government's own walls, and we dedicate it to the nation."

"Pauri Garhwal is home for me. A quiet stream there turns violent within minutes of a cloudburst upstream," said Ashutosh Kukreti, CTO and Co-Founder of JSPARK AI. "The hard problem was trust in the rainfall number. Satellites misread mountain rain by up to 50%, so Hydra corrects every estimate against ground gauges and radar each day before it forecasts a single basin."

Hydra follows OpsVision Ontology, JSPARK AI's operational intelligence model. OpsVision Ontology is already live in critical national infrastructure, including NAFIS, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and the power grid. Learn more at https://jspark.ai.

About JSPARK AI

JSPARK AI Private Limited, founded in December 2024 and based in Noida, builds a sovereign AI operating system for defense, homeland security, disaster management, and government operations. Its OpsVision platform runs in the world's largest emergency response system and the world's largest crime records database, and its Ontology model is live in NAFIS and the power grid. The company holds ISO/IEC 42001:2023, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and CMMI ML3 certifications.

Website: https://jspark.ai

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