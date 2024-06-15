Junckers unveils its new flooring "Oak Nature" inspired by the infinite beauty of nature

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: Junckers, Europe's leading manufacturer of premium solid wood flooring for sports, residential, and commercial uses, recently has introduced Oak Nature plank flooring as a tribute to the infinite beauty of nature. Inspired by the diversity of the wild, this flooring showcases playful colors and vibrant vein patterns. Each plank captures the unpredictable journey of life, with every step telling its own unique story. Factory-treated for a high-quality finish, Junckers Oak Nature offers a more uniform appearance and superior durability compared to site-applied treatments.

Junckers Oak Nature comes in two variants: Oak and Oak Nordic.

The Oak variant features a floorboard with a warm, golden glow and an interesting grain structure. Its natural aging process gives the wood an authentic appearance. This floorboard measures 20.5 mm in thickness and 140 mm in width, and it is available with an ultra-matt or silk-matt lacquer surface.

The Oak Nordic variant, on the other hand, has a white-toned surface, adding a light, Scandinavian touch to the floor. It also measures 20.5 mm in thickness and 140 mm in width, and it is finished with an ultra-matt lacquer surface.

Established in 1930, Junckers provides complete flooring solutions, including maintenance and renovation of wooden floors, with products made in Denmark. They offer personalized technical services and specialize in underfloor heating. Their floors are environmentally friendly, easy to clean, and don't trap dust or allergens. Junckers has been involved in prestigious projects across commercial, sports, and hospitality segments, including the Central Vista Project and collaborations with top names like Marriott, Taj, and ITC hotels, as well as projects for Bollywood actors, politicians, and high-net-worth individuals.

The Oak Nature plank collection by Junckers reflects their commitment to quality and innovation, capturing the beauty of nature. Whether it's for big projects or everyday spaces, Junckers floors add timeless elegance to any room.

Office of the Country Head - India and Mauritius

Junckers Floors Private Limited.

C-40, First Floor, Greater Kailash Part- I

New Delhi- 110048 - India

Mobile: +91 9818779534

Email: junckersfloors@gmail.cm

Website: www.junckers.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)