Jupitice's AI-powered ODR Platform Crosses 1.16 Lakh Resolved Disputes, 80,000+ Hearings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Jupitice Justice Technologies, India's leading Justice Technology company building digital infrastructure for Justice, Legal and Governance, has crossed a significant milestone on its AI-powered Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Platform by resolving over 1.16 lakh cases and conducting more than 80,000 hearings for clients, backed by a network of 3,000+ arbitrators and conciliators.

For organizations managing substantial dispute volumes, these metrics demonstrate an ongoing transformation. Dispute resolution is transitioning from fragmented, paper-reliant procedures to an integrated digital workflow that carries a matter from initial filing through to hearings, evidence, submissions, and final resolution.

Jupitice's ODR Platform brings negotiation, conciliation, mediation and arbitration together on one system. Built for banks, NBFCs, fintech companies, insurance providers and other enterprises that need consistency and control over how disputes are managed at scale, its end-to-end capabilities span smart case management, automated notice creation and tracking, digital hearing rooms, witness management, appointment of arbitrators and neutrals, and execution of agreements and awards.

Back-office tools support case allocation, role management and scheduling, while stakeholder dashboards give real-time oversight of case progress and actions. Blockchain-backed records, digital signatures and audit trails support the integrity and traceability of proceedings. An AI layer built into the platform supports document analysis, drafting, summarisation, transcription and translation at relevant stages of the process, while decision-making and procedural responsibility remain with the authorised human stakeholders conducting each matter.

"ODR was once seen as an alternative to litigation. Today, it's becoming core infrastructure for how enterprises manage risk and resolve disputes at scale. What sets our platform apart is that it connects the entire dispute lifecycle, from first notice to final execution, on one system, which is what allows institutions to trust it with high-volume, high-stakes matters. We're seeing strong traction across banking and NBFC portfolios, where faster resolution directly impacts recovery timelines and litigation costs, and we expect this to become one of our fastest-growing verticals over the next few quarters," said Ms. Mansi Omar, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Jupitice Justice Technologies.

Currently used by 22 clients, comprising 14 enterprises and 8 institutions, the platform has recorded a 99% case closure rate, 80% settlement rate and 75% success rate. Its configurable architecture allows organisations to adapt workflows, roles and approvals to their operational and regulatory requirements, while analytics and reporting provide insights into case progress and outcomes.

Guided by its vision of delivering justice at the doorsteps of people, Jupitice continues to build digital infrastructure that helps courts, governments, enterprises and dispute resolution institutions modernise justice delivery through secure, technology-enabled legal processes.

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