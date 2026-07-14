KaarTech Recognized Among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2026 in the Large Enterprises Category by Great Place To Work India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: KaarTech, a global AI-led enterprise transformation company, has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2026 in the Large Enterprises category by Great Place To Work India. This marks KaarTech's sixth Great Place To Work recognition, reaffirming its sustained commitment to building a high-trust workplace where employees are empowered to innovate, grow, and create meaningful impact.

The recognition comes during a landmark year for KaarTech. Earlier this year, the company consummated Series B funding led by Playbook Partners, accelerating investments in AI innovation, data and analytics capabilities, global AI Labs, and enterprise platforms. As KaarTech enters its next phase of growth, it continues to strengthen investments in its people and workplace culture, reinforcing its belief that exceptional businesses are built by exceptional teams.

Home to more than 2500+ professionals representing over 15+ nationalities, KaarTech has cultivated a workplace where learning, ownership, and collaboration drive both individual growth and business success. Employees work on complex enterprise transformation programmes spanning AI, SAP, cloud, and data technologies while developing deep technical expertise and global consulting capabilities.

Recognizing that the future of enterprise transformation will be shaped by AI, KaarTech continues to invest significantly in preparing its workforce for emerging technologies. Employees have access to structured learning pathways across Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, SAP Joule, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Amazon Web Services (AWS), alongside technical certification programmes, mentorship opportunities, internal career mobility, employee wellbeing initiatives, and the KaarTech Global Leadership Program (KGLP), the company's flagship leadership development initiative designed to nurture future leaders.

Commenting on the recognition, Maran Nagarajan, Founder & CEO, KaarTech, said, "At KaarTech, our growth has always been driven by one simple belief that great organizations are built by great people. As we continue to expand globally and shape the future of AI-led enterprise transformation, we remain committed to creating an environment where talent can thrive, ideas are encouraged, and innovation becomes a way of life. Being recognized among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For is a proud milestone because it reflects the culture our people have built together over the years."

Vignesh Ramesh Kumar, Chief HR Officer, KaarTech, added, "Being recognized among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and voices of our employees. At KaarTech, we strive to create an environment where people feel trusted, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. Through continuous learning, meaningful career opportunities, and an inclusive workplace culture, we remain committed to helping every employee grow while contributing to our collective success."

Today, KaarTech has successfully delivered more than 3,300 enterprise transformation projects for leading organizations worldwide and has been honoured with 23 SAP Quality Awards. With women comprising 34% of its workforce, a globally diverse talent base representing 15+ nationalities, and an industry-leading single-digit attrition rate, the company continues to demonstrate that investing in people is fundamental to delivering customer success and building an enduring organization.

The India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2026 recognition by Great Place To Work India is based on a comprehensive assessment of workplace culture and employee experience. It recognizes organizations that consistently build high-trust workplaces founded on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and opportunities for employees to realize their full potential.

As KaarTech continues to scale its AI-led enterprise transformation business globally, the company remains committed to building an enduring institution where innovation is powered by technology and sustained by its people, enabling employees to grow alongside the company's next phase of global growth.

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