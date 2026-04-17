'Kab Denga?': Bisleri Produces an Action-packed Campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Bisleri International is building on its largest-ever cricket season with a distinct, culture-led digital film in collaboration with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Bringing together cricketing talent and cinematic presence, the brand's latest film features dynamic Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy alongside veteran South actor Jagapathi Babu.

With Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bisleri taps into dramatic storytelling with a film that feels intense, unpredictable, and rooted in regional flavour. Bringing together veteran actor Jagapathi Babu with Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the film builds a larger-than-life moment that takes an unexpected turn. With a distinct Hyderabadi flavour and performance-driven wit, the narrative plays on tension and surprise turning, what begins as a confrontation into a cleverly disarming reveal.

Commenting on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "We are thrilled to team up with Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep hydration at the center of the season's excitement. Through this cinematic digital reveal, we've leveraged Jagapathi Babu's legendary intensity to spotlight our limited-edition SRH bottles, catching Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy off guard in a 'dramatic' face-off that is a well-timed hydration tip, a cheeky twist we are certain fans across the country will enjoy."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, "At Sunrisers Hyderabad, we are always looking to create deeper fan connections beyond the game. This collaboration with Bisleri brings a unique cultural flavour to the campaign, and we believe it will resonate strongly with audiences."

Expressing excitement on the collaboration, Mr. Jagapathi Babu said, "It was a wonderful experience collaborating with Bisleri and the Sunrisers Hyderabad team on this campaign. The concept cleverly balanced the importance of hydration with intensity and humour, making it highly engaging to perform. Working with such talented young players brought a refreshing energy to the film, and I believe audiences will truly connect with its simplicity and relatability."

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Bisleri's in-house creative team.

As one of the largest sports associations, Bisleri partnered with five leading franchises, bringing together on-ground presence and digital storytelling to build stronger connections with fans and reinforce its leadership in hydration.

Link to the film: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXMEaNrzoeM/?igsh=MTE3eXJmdTloZmxybA=

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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