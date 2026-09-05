Kairne Capital Trust Announces US$500 Million India-Focused Investment Scheme

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5: The Kairne Capital Trust has announced an investment programme focused on India with an amount of 500 million US dollars, together with a proposed further capital raising programme of 500 million US dollars which would take the total amount planned for the investment platform to 1 billion US dollars.

The scheme, which is based at the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), is expected to look at investment opportunities in a range of sectors such as real estate, renewable energy, healthcare, startups and other areas of the Indian economy that are permitted.

The company says that the investments will be evaluated by way of commercial, financial and legal due diligence before the arrangements and implementation. It also intends to keep an eye on the investments after they have been deployed.

The initiative is being headed by Dr. Jyotibhushan Tiwari, who is both Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited. The company has stated that the platform is meant for enabling international, institutional and private-wealth investors to take part in Indian investment opportunities.

"Our aim is to create a credible link between global capital and India's growing economy, since India has more than enough opportunities and many promising businesses and projects merely require patient, well-structured capital capable of scaling," said Dr. Tiwari.

The new investment programme is being launched at a time when there is still considerable interest among international investors in India's private markets, its infrastructure and its sectors geared towards growth. However, the investments made under the scheme will have to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements, the scheme documents and the investment criteria.

Kairne Capital Trust is connected with Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited, a fund management company based in GIFT IFSC. The company has mentioned that its investments involve opportunities in sectors such as Indian real estate, healthcare and startups.

Media Contact:

Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited

Email ID: contact@kairne.in

Website: www.kairne.in

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