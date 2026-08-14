Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 Concludes on a High Note, Celebrating Another Successful Journey into India's Manufacturing Excellence

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: After an incredible run on JioHotstar, Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 has successfully concluded, marking yet another milestone for one of India's most unique and engaging industry-focused series. The season received an overwhelming response from audiences, reaffirming the show's growing popularity and its ability to make the world of manufacturing informative, accessible, and entertaining.

Throughout the season, viewers were taken behind the scenes of some of India's leading brands and manufacturing facilities, gaining exclusive access to the people, processes, technology, and innovation that power products used every day. From advanced industrial operations to precision engineering and quality-driven production, each episode celebrated the remarkable stories behind Indian manufacturing.

Season 3 featured an impressive lineup of renowned brands, including Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Oriflame India, Beauty Garage Limited, Vedanta Aluminium, Healing Hands, Campco Chocolates India, Hindustan Zinc, Eurobond, As it Is Nutrition, APL APOLLO, and TP-Link India, offering audiences an exclusive look into diverse industries that are shaping the nation's growth.

Adding to the success of the season were the remarkable audience engagement and viewership milestones achieved across digital platforms. Continuing the strong momentum built by the previous two seasons, Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 successfully surpassed its committed performance benchmarks once again. The official season teaser garnered over 5 million views across social media, while individual episodic teasers consistently recorded between 500,000 and 1 million views, reflecting sustained audience interest throughout the season. On JioHotstar, the series also delivered the promised viewership for brand partners, accumulating over 3 million views within just two months of release. These achievements not only exceeded the benchmarks set by the previous two seasons but also reinforced Kaise Banta Hai as one of India's fastest-growing manufacturing-focused digital content franchises.

Hosted by Helly Shah and Jay Soni, the series continued to engage viewers through relatable storytelling, making even the most complex manufacturing processes easy to understand and enjoyable to watch.

Produced by Digikore Studios, Kaise Banta Hai continues to redefine industrial storytelling by blending education with entertainment through high-quality production, cinematic visuals, and exclusive access to factories. The success of Season 3 reflects audiences' growing curiosity about how everyday products are made and the innovation driving India's manufacturing ecosystem.

The makers extend their heartfelt gratitude to every brand partner, industry leader, production team, and, most importantly, the viewers whose continued love and support made this season a memorable success. Their enthusiasm has played a significant role in establishing Kaise Banta Hai as a trusted platform for showcasing India's manufacturing excellence.

Building on the remarkable success of three consecutive seasons, the team is more inspired than ever to continue uncovering the untold stories behind India's industries. The overwhelming response from audiences, partners, and brands has strengthened the vision of making manufacturing more accessible, engaging, and celebrated than ever before. As one successful chapter comes to a close, the journey is only gaining momentum. With many more factories to explore, innovations to showcase, and stories waiting to be told, Kaise Banta Hai is already gearing up to return with an even bigger, more ambitious, and more exciting next season.

Until then, all episodes of Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 continue to stream on JioHotstar, inviting viewers to explore the fascinating world behind the products that shape our everyday lives.

For more information, visit: Digikore Studios

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