Kaleesuwari Celebrates Retailer Partnerships at Gold Winner Onam Damaka Sale Lucky Draw Event

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 11: Gold Winner Refined Sunflower oil, the flagship edible oil brand of Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt. Ltd., hosted the prize distribution ceremony for its "Gold Winner - Onam Damaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest," celebrating the loyalty and continued support of retailers and trade partners across Kerala.

The event brought together retailers, distributors and company representatives. The programme began with an icebreaker, followed by a welcome address. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO of Kaleesuwari, thanked the company's trade partners for their continued trust in Gold Winner and reaffirmed Kaleesuwari's commitment to delivering quality products and building enduring retailer relationships.

A key highlight was the announcement and felicitation of 155 lucky-draw winners across two product categories. The Gold Winner Sunflower Oil category had 110 winners, while the Gold Winner Coconut Oil category had 45. Mr. Prem Kumar presented the prizes alongside company officials and distributor representatives.

Winners received prizes based on the sales slab for which they qualified. The prizes included One-ton air conditioners, Gold coins, Air fryers and Juicer mixer grinders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prem Kumar congratulated the winners and said that initiatives such as the Onam Damaka Sale demonstrate the company's commitment to engaging with retailers and recognising their continued preference for Gold Winner products in Kerala.

The winner-reveal event was held on 5 September 2026 at Ginger Kochi, Kalamassery. It brought together distributors and retail partners for an evening of celebration. The event was also streamed LIVE, enabling trade partners across the state to join the proceedings online.

The event concluded with winners, distributors, retail partners and company representatives celebrating the campaign's success and reaffirming the strong relationship between Gold Winner and its trade partners across Kerala.

For more information:

Website: www.kaleesuwari.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)