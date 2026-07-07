KARAM Safety Crosses 800 PPE Retail Stores, Targets Presence in 2 Lakh Hardware and Paint Shops Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: KARAM Safety, a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by expanding its retail footprint to over 800 stores across India. Building on this momentum, the company has announced plans to expand its reach to over 2 lakh hardware and paint shops nationwide, further strengthening access to certified workplace safety products across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets.

Since launching its Retail Division in 2021, KARAM Safety has steadily expanded its presence nationwide, with a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Over the past five years, the company has built a robust retail ecosystem spanning hardware, tools, welding, sanitary ware, and paint stores, helping make workplace safety products more accessible to workers, contractors, and small businesses. Supported by a dedicated network of Sales Executives, Area Sales Managers, and Regional Sales Managers, the company continues to strengthen market development, customer engagement, and product availability across India.

KARAM Safety offers a comprehensive portfolio of PPE solutions, including safety helmets, protective eyewear, safety shoes, industrial gloves, cut-resistant sleeves, safety harnesses, and lanyards, catering to the safety needs of workers across industries.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "Reaching 800 retail stores is a significant milestone in KARAM Safety's journey to make workplace safety more accessible across India. Safety should not be limited to large industrial centres; it must reach every worker, irrespective of location. Our retail expansion has enabled us to bring certified safety solutions closer to underserved markets, helping strengthen safety awareness and encouraging the adoption of quality PPE at the grassroots level. This achievement reinforces our commitment to building a stronger safety culture across the country."

Further strengthening its omnichannel approach, KARAM Safety has expanded access to workplace safety products through KARAM Safety Online, its dedicated e-commerce platform.

The online store offers a wide range of certified PPE products, including safety helmets, gloves, eyewear, footwear, and fall protection equipment, enabling customers across India to access industrial-grade safety solutions with greater convenience. By complementing its growing retail network with a digital platform, the company is ensuring wider availability of safety products while supporting informed purchasing decisions and safety awareness among individual users, small businesses, and enterprises alike.

The retail expansion supports KARAM Safety's vision of building a sustainable and scalable B2C business model. Unlike traditional industry players that primarily rely on industrial distributors and B2B procurement channels, the company has focused on expanding access to industrial-grade PPE through hyper-local retail networks. This approach has also helped create awareness and adoption among non-traditional customer segments, including pesticide dealers, rural brick manufacturers, and cement dealers.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President, Technical, KARAM Safety, said, "Our retail expansion has been driven by a clear objective to make industrial-grade safety products easily available where people work and live. The support of our channel partners, distributors, and retailers has been instrumental in helping KARAM Safety scale rapidly and reach new customer segments. Beyond traditional industrial markets, we have successfully expanded awareness among diverse customer groups, significantly broadening the reach of workplace safety products across the country."

The company continues to strengthen retailer engagement through initiatives such as its loyalty rewards programme while working closely with channel partners, dealers, and distributors who have played a critical role in expanding its retail footprint.

The 800-store milestone marks another important step in KARAM Safety's mission to advance a Zero Harm culture by making certified safety solutions accessible to every worker. As the company works towards its goal of reaching over 2 lakh hardware and paint shops across India, it remains committed to fostering a culture of prevention, protection, and progress across the nation's workforce.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4,500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies providing world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

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