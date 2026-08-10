KARAM Safety Partners with PHDCCI to Strengthen School Safety at National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 10: Reinforcing its commitment to promoting a culture of safety beyond workplaces, KARAM Safety partnered with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) for the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026, bringing together over 400 participants, including representatives from more than 90 schools across Delhi NCR, senior policymakers, government officials, school leaders, academicians, safety professionals and industry experts, to deliberate on strengthening institutional safety, governance and leadership across India's education ecosystem.

The Summit served as a collaborative platform to address the growing need for schools to adopt a more structured and integrated approach to safety. Discussions centred on embedding safety into institutional governance and leadership while strengthening preparedness across physical infrastructure, emergency response, cyber resilience, student well-being and transport safety.

A defining milestone of the Summit was the launch of the PHDCCI National Model School Safety Toolkit (Proposed Framework), developed under the aegis of the PHDCCI Safety & Fire Committee. The voluntary implementation framework provides schools with practical guidance, assessment mechanisms and best practices across five critical pillars: Fire & Infrastructure Safety, Cyber Safety, Transport Safety, Mental Health & Well-being, and Emergency Preparedness. The Toolkit aims to help educational institutions move beyond regulatory compliance to build a proactive culture of safety and resilience.

As the supporting industry partner, KARAM Safety reaffirmed its commitment to advancing safety awareness and preparedness across educational institutions. With decades of expertise in safety solutions and risk prevention, the company believes that creating safer learning environments requires collective action involving policymakers, educational institutions, industry and the wider community.

Commenting on the initiative, Hemant Sapra, President - Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, and Co-Chairman at the PHD Chamber of Commerce Uttar Pradesh Chapter, said:

"At KARAM Safety, we believe that safety is a shared responsibility and must be embedded into every institution that shapes the future of our society. Schools are where children learn, grow and thrive, making it essential to create environments that are not only conducive to learning but also safe, secure and resilient. Our partnership with PHDCCI for the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026 reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen preparedness, encourage collaboration and foster a long-term culture of safety across educational institutions."

The inaugural session of the Summit was graced by Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, who emphasised that school safety must become an integral component of educational governance rather than merely a statutory requirement. He described the National Model School Safety Toolkit as a timely initiative capable of strengthening institutional preparedness and promoting a preventive safety culture across schools. He also stressed the importance of regular safety audits, emergency preparedness, cyber awareness, technology-enabled monitoring and coordinated stakeholder engagement.

The Guest of Honour, Shri Sunil Kumar Jha, IPS, Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, highlighted the importance of institutional fire safety and outlined the six essential pillars of fire safety governance while introducing the Directorate General's publication, Fire Safety - A Guide for Students, aimed at strengthening awareness among school children.

As part of the Summit, Ms. Lalita Tekchandani, K-Teck Head, KARAM Group, moderated the technical session on Strengthening Emergency Preparedness for Safer Schools, which explored infrastructure resilience, fire and earthquake preparedness, safety audits, evacuation planning and institutional coordination with disaster management agencies. The discussions highlighted the importance of preparedness, accountability and collaboration in building safer school ecosystems.

The Summit also featured focused discussions on mental well-being, cyber safety, transport safety, disaster preparedness and the role of technology in strengthening institutional resilience. Participants deliberated on leadership responsibilities, governance frameworks and collaborative approaches required to build future-ready schools equipped to respond to emerging safety challenges.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from stakeholders across government, education and industry to advance a proactive, inclusive and sustainable culture of school safety. Through its partnership with PHDCCI, KARAM Safety continues to support initiatives that strengthen institutional preparedness and contribute to building safer, more resilient and child-centric learning environments across the country.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products that conform to multiple national and international standards. The company exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations and has a team of over 4,500 professionals who relentlessly develop, test, and evaluate products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the world's leading providers of personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

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