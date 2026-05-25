Kauvery Hospital Conducts Basic Life Support and Defibrillator Training Program for Southern Railway Staff at Tirunelveli Railway Station

NewsVoir

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25: Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli recently conducted a Basic Life Support and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) awareness and training program for the staff of Southern Railways at Tirunelveli Railway Station. Organised with the support of the railway station administration, the program attracted more than 100 railway staff members and members of the public.

Kauvery Hospital had donated AED devices to Southern Railway in the past to strengthen emergency response preparedness at the railway station.

The training program will equip the railway staff to effectively use AEDs to provide immediate assistance during critical medical situations.

The program was led by Senior Doctor, Emergency Medicine, who provided practical training and demonstrations on the usage of AED machines and Basic Life Support techniques during emergency situations.

The session focused on creating awareness about immediate lifesaving measures that can be performed before advanced medical care arrives.

Dr. Lakshmanan, Medical Administrator of Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, spoke about the importance of emergency preparedness and timely response in public places such as railway stations.

Railway Chief Medical Officer Dr. Raja Gobalan, along with the Railway Station Master and Railway Station Manager, attended the event and extended their full support in organising the program and ensuring the active participation of the railway staff members.

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