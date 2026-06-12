Kauvery Hospital Performs Complex Robotic Colorectal Cancer Surgeries on High-Risk Obese Patients, Enables 4-Day Recovery

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, has successfully performed complex robotic colorectal cancer surgeries on three overweight and medically high-risk patients between 45-60 age group. Each patient weighed over 100 kilograms and had a BMI exceeding 38-40, along with associated medical conditions including diabetes, underlying cardiac issues, previous abdominal surgeries, and prior radiotherapy. Despite these added complexities, all three patients recovered rapidly and were discharged within four days of surgery.

The patients were diagnosed with complex colorectal cancers, including very low rectal cancers and colon tumours located deep within the pelvis, an anatomically challenging region to operate on, particularly in overweight individuals and those with a history of prior abdominal surgeries or radiotherapy.

The surgeries were performed over three consecutive days by renowned robotic GI and colorectal surgeon Dr. Swaminathan Sambandham along with a multidisciplinary surgical and critical care team. The procedures were completed without large abdominal incisions. In an advanced minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing surgical trauma, the cancerous specimens were retrieved through the stoma site itself, thereby avoiding the need for additional abdominal cuts.

Despite the complexity and high-risk nature of the procedures, all three patients were mobilised early after surgery, experienced significantly less pain, and were discharged within just four days, an outcome considered highly notable in complex colorectal cancer surgeries involving obese and medically compromised patients.

Speaking about the procedures, Dr. Swaminathan Sambandham said, "These were among the most technically challenging colorectal cancer surgeries because of the patients' obesity and associated medical conditions. Operating deep within the pelvis in overweight patients, especially those with previous surgeries or radiation history, is extremely demanding. Robotic surgery provides enhanced precision, better visualisation, and greater control, allowing us to perform these procedures safely while significantly reducing trauma to the patient."

In his comments, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "Traditionally, such cases are considered surgically demanding due to restricted operating space, higher chances of blood loss, wound complications, infections, prolonged recovery, and increased post-operative risks. However, the surgical team at our hospital chose to manage all three cases using a completely robotic minimally invasive approach. The patients' early mobilisation and discharge within four days despite the complexity of their condition reflects the advantages of advanced robotic surgery when combined with meticulous surgical planning and multidisciplinary care."

The successful completion of these three consecutive complex robotic cancer surgeries further strengthens Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's growing expertise in robotic gastrointestinal and colorectal cancer surgery. The hospital continues to advance minimally invasive cancer care by combining cutting-edge robotic technology with highly specialised surgical expertise to deliver safer procedures, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes even in the most challenging cases.

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