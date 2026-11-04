Kauvery Hospital Radial Road Launches SAMATVA, Bringing Obesity and Metabolic Care Together Under One Roof

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4: Kauvery Hospital Radial Road has launched SAMATVA, Centre for Obesity, Metabolic Health & Lifestyle Transformation, a dedicated centre offering comprehensive and coordinated care for people with obesity and related metabolic health concerns. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, launched the clinic.

The latest National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24) indicates that 44.2% of women aged 15-49 in Tamil Nadu are overweight or obese, highlighting the growing burden of excess weight and its associated health risks. Against this backdrop, SAMATVA takes an integrated approach that moves beyond conventional weight-loss programmes. The centre brings together medical expertise and evidence-based lifestyle interventions to assess an individual's medical, metabolic, nutritional, physical and behavioural needs and develop a personalised care pathway accordingly.

The multidisciplinary team at SAMATVA includes physicians, endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, hepatologists and allied health professionals, enabling patients to access coordinated care under one roof. The approach focuses not only on weight reduction, but also on improving metabolic health, reducing obesity-related health risks and supporting sustainable lifestyle changes.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Piyush Bawane, Clinical Lead, Medical Gastroenterology, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, said, "Obesity can have a significant impact on metabolic health and is often associated with conditions such as diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension and cardiovascular risk. At SAMATVA, our approach is to assess these associated risks comprehensively and develop an appropriate treatment plan for each patient. This allows us to address obesity as a health condition while also managing the broader metabolic risks associated with it."

Dr. Rameez Raja B, Consultant, Endocrinology, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road said, "Obesity is a complex metabolic condition, and its impact can extend across multiple organ systems. A comprehensive assessment helps identify individual risks and determine the appropriate treatment approach. SAMATVA brings together multidisciplinary expertise to support a more personalised approach to obesity management."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "At Kauvery, we believe healthcare must evolve with the changing health needs of the communities we serve. The growing burden of obesity and metabolic disorders calls for a more integrated and long-term approach to care. With SAMATVA, we are bringing together medical expertise and lifestyle interventions to create a structured model that goes beyond weight management and focuses on improving overall health and quality of life."

The centre also places emphasis on structured follow-up, as sustainable lifestyle change requires continued guidance and monitoring. Patients will receive ongoing support through their health journey, with interventions adapted based on their progress and evolving healthcare needs.

Through SAMATVA, Kauvery Hospital aims to provide a structured, coordinated and patient-centred approach to obesity management, with continuous monitoring and guidance focused on improving metabolic health, reducing associated health risks and supporting sustainable lifestyle changes.

About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in India, recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and advanced medical infrastructure. The hospital group operates a network of twelve hospitals across six key locations - Trichy, Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Bengaluru - and employs over 11000 healthcare professionals. Serving millions of patients annually, Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality secondary and tertiary care, supported by a strong focus on innovation, clinical outcomes, and continuous advancement in healthcare delivery.

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