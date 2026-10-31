Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Launches 'Padi Eru Paati' Campaign to Promote Mobility and Knee Health Among Elder Women

NewsVoir

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31: Kauvery Hospital Salem, has launched the 'Padi Eru Paati' campaign to encourage elder women to address knee pain and mobility challenges and lead active, independent lives. The initiative follows the conclusion of the earlier 'Oodi Vilayadu Thatha' campaign, which benefited elderly men in Salem. Building on the response to the previous initiative, 'Padi Eru Paati' will focus on raising awareness about knee health and advanced treatment options among elder women.

The 'Padi Eru Paati' campaign is currently underway at Kauvery Hospital, Salem, and aims to encourage women aged 55 and above to seek medical guidance for knee pain and mobility-related concerns. The campaign aims to help elderly women understand available treatment options, including robotic-assisted knee replacement where appropriate, and take proactive steps towards improving mobility and maintaining an active, independent lifestyle.

Joint degeneration can affect mobility and everyday activities among older adults, making it difficult to walk, climb stairs or participate in activities they enjoy. When degeneration becomes advanced and significantly impacts mobility, joint replacement may be recommended for appropriate patients to help restore movement and support a return to daily activities.

The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of orthopaedic specialists, including Dr. S. Arun, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics, Spine & Complex Trauma Surgeon; Dr. Manivannan, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement Surgeon; Dr. Rajsirish Bellal Sridharan, Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Dr. N. Karthik Kumar, Consultant - Orthopaedic & Spine Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Salem. The specialists will focus on identifying the underlying causes of knee pain and mobility limitations among participants and helping them understand the appropriate course of treatment, including advanced joint replacement procedures when clinically indicated.

Dr. S. Arun, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics, Spine & Complex Trauma Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, said, "We have seen an encouraging response to the 'Oodi Vilayadu Thatha' campaign in Trichy, helping create greater awareness around knee health and mobility among elder citizens. Building on this experience, we are launching 'Padi Eru Paati' in Salem to encourage more elder women to seek timely medical advice for knee-related concerns. Knee degeneration need not be considered an inevitable part of ageing, and with appropriate evaluation and treatment, patients can work towards regaining mobility and staying active."

Kauvery Hospital, Salem, has four full-time joint replacement specialists available six days a week, with Sunday consultations based on requirement. The hospital also provides pre- and post-operative care, including physiotherapy and rehabilitation guidance, with the Joint Replacement Register (JRR) used as part of the treatment process.

The hospital uses DePuy Synthes' VELYS advanced robotic technology for joint replacement surgeries. The surgeon-controlled technology provides real-time information on the patient's knee anatomy to support surgical planning and precision during the procedure.

Sharing the experience of a 77-year-old woman who had been living with severe knee arthritis for nearly six to seven years, Dr. Manivannan, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, said that her condition had progressively affected her ability to walk, climb stairs, get up from a chair and carry out routine household activities. After trying various treatments, she was advised to consider total knee replacement. Following a detailed discussion with the orthopaedic team, she underwent robotic-assisted knee replacement and began early mobilisation with the support of the medical and physiotherapy teams. She reported steady improvement in mobility and a significant reduction in pain, enabling greater independence in her daily activities.

Dr. Manivannan, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, said, "Mobility plays an important role in helping elder citizens remain independent and participate in everyday life. Persistent knee pain, stiffness or difficulty walking should be evaluated by a specialist rather than being considered a normal part of ageing. For patients who require knee replacement, technologies such as VELYS can support the surgeon during the procedure, while physiotherapy and rehabilitation remain important parts of the recovery journey. Through 'Padi Eru Paati', we hope to encourage more elder women, particularly those who may have been living with knee pain for years, to seek timely evaluation and understand the treatment options available to them."

The campaign is exclusively for elder women aged 55 years and above. Those experiencing knee pain, stiffness, difficulty walking or other mobility-related concerns can scan the campaign QR code and register for an appointment. Once registered, participants will be notified of their consultation date and other relevant details.

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "At Kauvery Hospitals, we believe that age should not prevent people from leading active and independent lives. Knee pain and mobility challenges can gradually affect a elder citizen's confidence, independence and ability to participate in everyday activities. Through 'Padi Eru Paati', we aim to encourage elder women and their families to recognise these concerns and seek appropriate medical care. We hope this initiative will reach more women with timely consultations and greater awareness of the treatment options available to help them maintain their mobility and independence."

Through 'Padi Eru Paati', Kauvery Hospital, Salem, aims to encourage elder women and their families to seek timely medical advice and understand appropriate treatment options to support mobility, independence and an active lifestyle.

About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in India, recognised for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care and advanced medical infrastructure. The hospital group operates twelve hospitals across six key locations-Trichy, Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli and Bengaluru-and employs over 11,000 healthcare professionals. Serving millions of patients annually, Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality secondary and tertiary care, supported by a strong focus on innovation, clinical outcomes and continuous advancement in healthcare delivery.

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