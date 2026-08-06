Kauvery Hospital Strengthens Emergency Cardiac Response at Chennai International Airport with Automated External Defibrillator Installation

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6: Kauvery Hospital and Chennai International Airport jointly inaugurated the HeartSafe Initiative, with the installation of 13 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the airport to strengthen its ability to respond swiftly to sudden cardiac emergencies. An AED is a portable, easy-to-use device that analyses the heart's rhythm and, when necessary, delivers a controlled electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

The initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Raja Kishore, Director, Chennai International Airport, and Dr Manivannan Selvaraj - Founder and Managing Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals, along with senior officials from the airport and Kauvery Hospital.

Kauvery Hospital has been operating 24x7 emergency medical services at Chennai International Airport through four clinics strategically located at T1 Arrival, T2 Departure, T2 Security Hold Area (SHA), and T4 Arrival. The service is staffed by a dedicated team of 49 healthcare professionals, including emergency physicians, nurses, paramedics and support staff, who provide prompt medical assessment, stabilisation and emergency care to passengers, airport personnel, airline crew and visitors. The clinics are further supported by two fully equipped ambulances stationed at the airside and cityside, ensuring rapid emergency response and timely patient transfer when required.

Each clinic manages approximately 80-100 patients a month, bringing the total to an estimated 320-400 patients across all four clinics. These include medical emergencies, onboard in-flight emergencies, walk-in consultations, and patients requiring stabilisation and transfer to higher centres. On average, 5-10 of these patients present with cardiac-related conditions, most commonly chest pain, palpitations and high blood pressure, underscoring the critical need for rapid cardiac response capabilities within the airport environment.

The addition of AEDs further strengthens this comprehensive emergency care ecosystem, ensuring that life-saving intervention is available during the critical first few minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Kishore, Director, Chennai International Airport, said: "Chennai International Airport is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for every passenger, visitor and employee. The installation of the Automated External Defibrillator is an important step towards strengthening our emergency medical preparedness. We appreciate Kauvery Hospital for its continued partnership through the 24x7 airport medical clinics and for extending its expertise to enhance our capability to respond swiftly during medical emergencies. Together, we are creating an airport ecosystem where timely intervention can help save lives."

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "In a sudden cardiac arrest, every minute without treatment reduces the chance of survival. When high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is started immediately and an AED is used within the first few minutes, survival rates improve significantly. Through the HeartSafe Initiative, we have installed 13 AEDs to enable faster life-saving intervention.

However, emergency preparedness is about more than just installing AEDs. It requires the right people, the right training and the right systems. At Chennai International Airport, Kauvery Hospital's 24x7 emergency clinics are staffed by experienced emergency physicians, skilled nurses and trained paramedics, supported by advanced medical equipment. The addition of AEDs further strengthens our emergency response capability, helping create a safer environment where passengers, visitors and airport personnel can be assured of rapid, life-saving care when every second matters."

The installation of the AED reflects the shared commitment of Chennai International Airport and Kauvery Hospital to creating a safer environment for millions of passengers, employees and visitors who pass through the airport each year. Beyond providing immediate access to advanced emergency equipment, the initiative also underscores the importance of increasing public awareness about recognising cardiac arrest, performing CPR and using an AED until professional medical help arrives.

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