Kauvery Hospital Supports Women Players Participating in the Stephen Koshy International Masters Basketball Tournament 2026

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26: Kauvery Hospital is sponsoring women players participating in the Stephen Koshy International Masters Basketball Tournament 2026, which will be held from June 25 to 28 at the Sports Council International Indoor Stadium in Kottayam, Kerala.

The tournament will feature 100 teams across the men's and women's categories. Kauvery Hospital will support 35 women players who will participate in four age categories: 30+, 35+, 40+, and 45+. from Phoenix India Academy Basketball Club. The women participants come from diverse personal and professional backgrounds, including working women, married women, homemakers and mothers, from different cities and regions, including Chennai, Bangalore, Dehradun, Mumbai, Punjab, Kerala, Coimbatore and Salem.

Through its support for the tournament, Kauvery Hospital aims to encourage active living, fitness, preventive health awareness and greater participation of women in sport. The initiative also highlights the importance of women continuing to prioritise their health, passion and personal fitness at every stage of life.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, "At Kauvery Hospital, supporting this tournament is deeply meaningful for us because it celebrates women who continue to choose fitness, discipline and passion alongside their everyday responsibilities. Many of these women are professionals, homemakers, mothers and individuals who manage multiple roles in life, yet they step onto the court with remarkable energy and confidence. Their participation is a powerful reminder that health and self-care should never take a backseat, no matter the age or stage of life. Kauvery Hospital is proud to support women in sport and to stand with every woman who chooses to stay active, strong and inspired."

The Stephen Koshy International Masters Basketball Tournament is expected to bring together experienced players, sports enthusiasts and supporters of active living, making it a strong platform to promote fitness, community participation and women's empowerment through sport.

Kauvery Hospital continues to support initiatives that promote better health, preventive care, active lifestyles and stronger communities.

About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering patient-centric, ethical and advanced medical care. With a strong focus on clinical excellence, preventive health and community wellbeing, Kauvery Hospital continues to support initiatives that encourage healthier lifestyles and meaningful community engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)