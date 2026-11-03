Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Reports Strong H1 FY27 Results; Net Profit Up 84% YoY

PNN

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 3: Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited (NSE: KCEIL), an EPC solutions provider in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, has announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

* Total Income increased by 59.92% to ₹13,436.46 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹8,402.00 in H1 FY26.

* EBITDA grew by 68.77% to ₹2,716.79, against ₹1,609.76 in the corresponding period last year.

* EBITDA Margin improved by 106 basis points to 20.22%, compared to 19.16% in H1 FY26.

* Net Profit rose by 83.76% to ₹1,686.94, from ₹918.00 in H1 FY26.

* PAT Margin expanded by 163 basis points to 12.55%, compared to 10.93% in the previous year.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 81.34% to ₹13.80, against ₹7.61 in H1 FY26.

ORDER BOOK AND BID PIPELINE

* Unexecuted order book of ₹377.63 crore (including GST) as of September 30, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility

* New orders worth ₹77.31 crore (including GST) already secured during H1 FY27.

* Participated in tenders aggregating approximately ₹200 crore (including GST) across various states, with an expected conversion rate of approximately 40%-50%.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Lokendra Jain, Managing Director, Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 has been a strong half for us. Total Income grew around 60% to ₹134 crore, while Net Profit rose 84% to nearly ₹17 crore. Our EBITDA margin crossed 20% and PAT margin improved to about 12.6%, driven by our strong pricing power and effective optimisation of employee and finance costs.

Our robust order book and healthy bid pipeline give us strong revenue visibility. We are aggressively pursuing our growth targets for FY27 while maintaining our EBITDA and PAT levels, and are expanding our presence into new markets, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. The Company has adequate working capital and has no plans for equity dilution in the near term.

Plant II was earlier expected to commence commercial production in FY 2026-27. However, given the unprecedented surge in raw material prices following the ongoing war, we have reassessed and deferred our manufacturing plans, and revised the production timeline in line with prevailing cost dynamics and market conditions.

We have always upheld the highest standards of business ethics, transparency and corporate governance. The allegations made against the Company are baseless and unfounded, and we have initiated legal proceedings against the parties concerned before the competent courts; service of notices on the respondents is awaited. Our recent success in securing significant tenders reflects our credibility and capabilities. We remain undeterred by speculation and believe our performance is the best response. Our focus remains firmly on financial discipline, sustainable growth and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

BUSINESS UPDATES AND OUTLOOK

* Revenue Growth: Management is aggressively pursuing its growth targets to deliver a strong performance in FY27, while maintaining the Company's EBITDA and PAT levels.

* Improvement in PAT Margins: The growth in PAT margins during H1 FY27 was primarily driven by the Company's strong pricing power, coupled with effective optimisation of employee and finance costs.

* Geographical Expansion: The Company is actively expanding its geographical presence into new markets, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and other states, to strengthen its market reach and drive future growth.

* Capital and Funding Strategy: The Company has adequate working capital and currently has no plans for equity dilution in the near term.

CLARIFICATION FOR INVESTORS

* The Company wishes to reiterate that it has consistently upheld the highest standards of business ethics, integrity, transparency and corporate governance. These principles are deeply embedded in the Company's business philosophy and are also reflected in its performance and results.

* Despite facing various baseless and unfounded allegations in the past, the Company's recent success in securing significant tenders further demonstrates its business capabilities, credibility and operational strengths. These achievements speak for themselves and reaffirm the Company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professional excellence.

* The Company believes that such allegations were intended to adversely affect its reputation and goodwill. However, the Company has taken appropriate legal recourse against the parties concerned by initiating proceedings before the competent courts. The matter is presently at the stage of service of notices upon the respondents, which is awaited.

* The Company remains confident and undeterred by rumours, speculation or unfounded allegations, whether in the past, present or future. Its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, integrity and sound corporate governance remains unwavering. The Company firmly believes that its actions, performance and business achievements are the most appropriate response to any such allegations.

* The Company would like to reassure its investors and all stakeholders that it remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible business conduct, financial discipline and sustainable growth. The Company's focus will continue to be on strengthening its business operations, pursuing strategic opportunities, expanding its market presence and achieving new milestones.

* With strong fundamentals, consistent business performance, strategic diversification and an expanding market horizon, the Company is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and create long-term value for all its stakeholders.

* The Company's commitment to integrity, ethical business practices and excellence in corporate governance remains unwavering, and its focus continues to be firmly on performance, progress and long-term value creation.

ABOUT KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited (NSE: KCEIL) is an EPC company specialising in power transmission and distribution infrastructure. The Company provides services spanning design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of transmission lines and substations, along with maintenance and Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS). It works with public and private entities, majorily including Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)