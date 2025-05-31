Kaya Launches Aerolase Neo Elite - A Laser for Acne & Scars with up to 87% Proven Results

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: Kaya, India's leading chain of dermatology clinics, exclusively brings you Aerolase, a breakthrough laser treatment for active acne and acne scars that will be available only at Kaya clinics for the year ahead. This exclusive launch reinforces Kaya's commitment to offering world-class, non-invasive dermatological solutions that are safe, effective, and inclusive. Kaya become First Multi-Clinic Brand to Introduce This Revolutionary Acne Scar Solution in India

Aerolase Neo Elite, widely recognized as the leading solution in non-invasive acne care, is now introduced by Kaya, the first multi-clinic brand in India to offer this revolutionary acne scar treatment. Utilizing a 650-microsecond, 1064-nm Nd: YAG laser, it penetrates deep to target active acne, oil glands, bacteria, and post-acne scarring without harming the skin's surface.

This FDA-cleared laser treatment is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and darker skin tones. It requires no anesthesia, gels, or downtime. Patients feel only a gentle warm sensation during the session and can resume daily activities immediately. The device's contactless handpiece ensures maximum hygiene, making it an excellent option for acne-prone skin.

The Neo Elite offers a comprehensive approach by addressing active acne, scarring, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and erythema in a single session, reducing the need for multiple treatment modalities or medications. It can also be safely used in conjunction with other therapies such as topical retinoids, oral antibiotics, or isotretinoin, without requiring patients to interrupt their current regimen. Most importantly, by effectively clearing acne and improving skin texture, the treatment significantly boosts self-esteem, with 94% of patients reporting increased confidence after completing their sessions.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Head Dermatologist, & Vice President at Kaya Ltd, said, "The Aerolase Neo Elite has truly raised the bar in acne and scar treatment. It is the only laser approved for acne treatment that gives efficacious results for active acne, without the need for a host of oral medications with potential side effects. We are delighted to introduce this for the first time in India, exclusively in our clinics. Our goal is to provide effective solutions that restore skin health and renew confidence, especially for the countless acne sufferers, and this technology does that and more extremely effectively."

Highlighting Kaya's vision, Nishant Nayyar, Head of Marketing and Vice President at Kaya Ltd., remarked, "Acne remains one of the most persistent skin concerns in India, with many cases continuing into adulthood and often accompanied by post-acne pigmentation. Kaya is excited to introduce Aerolase Neo Elite, an FDA-cleared advanced laser treatment that delivers up to 87% reduction in acne lesions and 82% improvement in scarring. Safe, contactless, and effective for all skin types, this innovation reinforces our commitment to delivering breakthrough solutions that truly transform lives and restore confidence.''

With Aerolase Neo Elite, Kaya aims to deliver clearer, smoother, healthier skin through a technology-driven, patient-first approach. This innovation reinforces Kaya's position at the forefront of dermatological care, offering holistic solutions that enhance not just appearance but also confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)