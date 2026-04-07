Kayhan Entertainment Charts Next Phase of Growth as an integrated IP-led ecosystem with strategic focus on IP ownership and creative exports

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Kayhan Entertainment Private Limited is entering its next phase of growth as a next-generation storytelling studio focused on creating original intellectual property (IP) for global audiences. Kayhan was founded with a clear vision to blend strong storytelling with world-class VFX and CGI. The studio is focused on delivering high-quality visual experiences across films, television, advertising, and digital platforms, combining creative thinking with technical precision.

At a time when India has established itself as a global hub for VFX and animation services, Kayhan represents a strategic shift in approach. While the industry has long contributed to large-scale international projects, ownership of stories has remained limited. Kayhan is addressing this gap by moving from execution to ownership, and from project-based work to building original, culturally rooted content designed to scale globally leading with IP ownership while remaining open to strategic collaborations where its animation, VFX, and creative expertise can add value at scale.

Founded by Dalbir Singh and Arushi Govil, the studio brings together complementary strengths across creative vision and production execution. Dalbir Singh, with over 15 years of experience in VFX and filmmaking, has worked on global productions such as Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Venom, and leads the creative direction of the studio. Arushi Govil brings a strong production background, having worked with leading studios including MPC, Framestore, and DNEG on films such as Tenet, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Brahmastra, and focuses on building structure and clarity in large-scale creative execution.

Since its inception Kayhan's journey has been focused on building a strong creative and production ecosystem alongside developing original IP while developing a pipeline of original content. A key milestone has been the launch of its first IP, "Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar," on Kids Zee in 2025, reflecting its ability to take culturally rooted storytelling to a mainstream platform. Further expanding its IP slate, Kayhan is Introducing FAB 5, an original animated series that reflects its focus on scalable, character-driven storytelling. Designed as a fast-paced episodic format, FAB 5 blends action, humour, and emotional storytelling, while reinforcing themes of teamwork, courage, and kindness positioning it as a culturally resonant property with potential for long-term franchise development across platforms.

Speaking about the vision behind Kayhan, Dalbir Singh, Co-Founder, said, while we bring deep expertise in animation and VFX that we are happy to lend to the right collaborations, our primary focus is building an IP-led creative enterprise.

Adding to this, Arushi Govil, Co-Founder, said, "As we scale, our focus is on building the right mix of talent and capability. India has an incredible pool of creative potential, but the real opportunity lies in nurturing that talent within strong production ecosystems. At Kayhan, we are investing in people as much as we are in IP bringing together global experience and emerging creators to build stories that can compete at an international level. Expansion for us is not just about growing output, but about building depth in creative thinking, execution, and long-term storytelling capability."

Looking ahead, Kayhan aims to evolve into an IP-led ecosystem built across multiple verticals, including media and storytelling, consumer and merchandise, education and talent development through Macra, and experiences and distribution such as AR and VR. A key focus will also be on building an IP incubator and developing transmedia storytelling formats, where a single story can extend across animation, gaming, and immersive platforms.

As the company enters its next phase of growth, its long-term vision remains clear to build a globally relevant storytelling company from India, creating IP that travels across formats, markets, and time. Today, the company operates with a growing team of professionals, combining international production experience with an evolving in-house setup.

About Kayhan

Kayhan Entertainment is a next-generation storytelling studio focused on building original intellectual property (IP) rooted in Indian culture and designed for global audiences, the studio operates across animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling, combining creative vision with world-class production expertise.

With IP ownership at the core of its strategy and a continued openness to lending its expertise on larger creative collaborations, Kayhan is developing culturally rooted stories that can scale across formats, platforms, and geographies, creating long-term value through transmedia storytelling.

The company is also building a talent ecosystem through Macra, its training initiative focused on nurturing the next generation of creators in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling. Backed by founders with extensive global production experience, Kayhan aims to build globally scalable IP from India and contribute to the country's evolution into an ownership-driven creative economy.

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