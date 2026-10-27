Kedia Pavitra Completes First Year of Its Movement Against Impurity, Takes Premium Kitchen Staples to Every District of Rajasthan

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27: Every Indian kitchen runs on a short list. Atta for the rotis, dal for the evening meal, a spoon of mustard oil for the tadka, a pinch of haldi, and a jar of dry fruits kept aside for guests. Change any one of them and the family notices. Let any one of them be adulterated, and the family pays the price, often without ever knowing.

That short list is what Kedia Pavitra, the kitchen staples brand of Jaipur's Kedia group, has spent its first year rebuilding. The company calls the effort its movement against impurity, and one year after launch, it has built the footprint to back it.

A year in numbers

In its first twelve months, Kedia Pavitra has:

* Reached every district of Rajasthan, with its range on the shelves of neighbourhood kirana stores and modern retail chains across the state.

* Expanded to India's major metros, taking the brand beyond its home state.

* Gone live on every major shopping app, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto, alongside its own website, kediapavitra.com, and the Kedia Pavitra app.

* Launched eight categories of everyday staples, a complete kitchen under one name.

"A year ago, we asked Rajasthani families, the toughest judges of food in the country, to trust a new name in their kitchen. Every district of the state has now said yes. That is the only number that matters to us," a Kedia Pavitra spokesperson said.

Eight categories, sourced with intent

The Kedia Pavitra range spans eight categories of healthy kitchen staples, each chosen for its variety and origin rather than on price alone:

* Atta and flours: Desi chakki atta milled from Sortex-cleaned wheat and sealed in triple-layer packaging.

* Dal and pulses: The everyday dals of the Indian thali, cleaned and sorted before packing, for families who want to buy dal and pulses online without second-guessing the quality.

* Spices and masale: Haldi made from Lakadong turmeric grown in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, dhaniya from whole Double Parrot grade coriander seed, laal mirch and blended masale, all ground cryogenically to protect natural aroma.

* Edible oil: Cold-pressed, unrefined kachi ghani mustard oil, made in Rajasthan, India's largest mustard-growing state.

* Rice: Everyday and festive rice for the family table.

* Dry fruits and makhana: Mamra almonds, a variety grown mainly in Iran and Afghanistan and packed separately from Californian almonds, along with W180 cashews, Jumbo Medjool dates and makhana.

* Tea: Kedia Pavitra Siliguri Tea, from the gateway to north Bengal's tea country.

* Sweeteners and snacks: Everyday essentials that complete the pantry.

How a product earns the name 'Pavitra'

In Rajasthani homes, pavitra is the word for food one would serve without a second thought: to family, to a guest, at a festival. The company says every product must clear that bar before it carries the name, and it has built its selection process around it.

It begins with the raw material. Varieties are chosen for what they bring to the plate, whether Lakadong for haldi or Mamra for almonds. Wheat passes through Sortex optical sorting, which removes stones, damaged grains and foreign matter the eye can miss. Where heat would damage a product, it is kept out of the process: spices are ground cold, and mustard oil is pressed the traditional kachi ghani way. Where varieties are commonly mixed in the trade, as with almonds, they are packed apart. And every pack is sealed to keep air and moisture out until it is opened in a kitchen.

"Most adulteration happens in the steps no customer ever sees. Our job is to make those steps honest," the spokesperson said.

Throughout its first year, the company says, quality has been checked at every stage: when raw material arrives, as it is cleaned and processed, and again before packing. Owning the facility, rather than relying entirely on outside packers, is what allows the brand to hold that line.

Premium, by design

Kedia Pavitra has never set out to be the cheapest name on the shelf.

"For us, premium is not a price tag. It is the confidence to put the food in front of your own family without checking it twice," the spokesperson said.

That confidence draws on four decades of the Kedia name in Rajasthan, where the group has spent more than 40 years building homes before turning its attention to the kitchen.

Upgrade with Pavitra

The brand's invitation to households is simple: upgrade your kitchen, and with it, your lifestyle. Not to anything exotic, but to the same staples Indian families have always cooked with, made the way they were meant to be. The atta in the parat, the oil in the kadhai, the dal on the plate.

"An upgrade does not have to mean something new. Sometimes it means getting back what we lost: real aroma, real taste, real trust. That is what Upgrade with Pavitra stands for," the spokesperson added.

Quick answers

What is Kedia Pavitra? Kedia Pavitra is a Jaipur-based brand of premium kitchen staples from the Kedia group, which has been building homes in Rajasthan for more than 40 years.

What is Kedia Pavitra's 'movement against impurity'? It is Kedia Pavitra's commitment to careful selection, clean processing and sealed packaging across its entire range.

Which products does Kedia Pavitra make? Eight categories: atta and flours, dal and pulses, spices and masale, edible oil, rice, dry fruits and makhana, tea, and sweeteners and snacks.

Where can I buy Kedia Pavitra dal and pulses online? On kediapavitra.com, the Kedia Pavitra app, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto, and in stores across every district of Rajasthan and India's major metros.

What is 'Upgrade with Pavitra'? The brand's invitation to upgrade your kitchen and lifestyle with staples made through careful selection and clean processing.

About Kedia Pavitra Kedia Pavitra is the kitchen staples brand of Jaipur's Kedia group, which has been building homes in Rajasthan for more than four decades. The brand offers eight categories of premium kitchen staples, processed and packed at its own, and is available across every district of Rajasthan, in India's major metros, on leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, and at kediapavitra.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)