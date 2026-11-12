Keralam Chief Minister, V. D. Satheesan, formally unveiled the autobiography of Dr. Viju Jacob, titled The Essence of Life, at a ceremony held in Kochi

PNN

Kochi (Keralam) [India], November 12: Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries Private Limited, the world's largest producer of value-added spice extracts, oleoresins and essential oils, marked a significant double milestone on November 8 with the unveiling of the English edition of his autobiography, Sugandha Jeevitham (The Fragrant Life), titled The Essence of Life - A Memoir. The book was unveiled by Shri V. D. Satheesan, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Keralam, at Taj Vivanta, Kochi. On the same occasion, Dr. Jacob was also honoured with the prestigious "Profit Tusker Entrepreneur of the Year Award".

The twin achievements marked an important occasion in Dr. Jacob's personal and professional journey, celebrating a life shaped by faith, family, perseverance, entrepreneurship and an enduring belief in the power of dreams.

Originally published in Malayalam by Mathrubhumi Books in 2023, Sugandha Jeevitham (The Fragrant Life) features an insightful foreword by Dr. Shashi Tharoor. The autobiography offers an intimate account of Dr. Jacob's journey beyond business achievements, reflecting on his personal experiences, relationships, values, challenges, life lessons and the people who have played an instrumental role in shaping his life.

With the release of its English edition, The Essence of Life - A Memoir, Dr. Jacob aims to take his story to a wider readership in India and internationally. The title reflects his belief that the true essence of life lies not merely in professional accomplishments, but also in the values one upholds, the lives one touches and the legacy one leaves behind for future generations.

Speaking about the two significant milestones, Dr. Jacob said, "My journey has been shaped by faith, family, perseverance and an enduring belief in the power of a dream. Every experience, every challenge and every person who has walked alongside me has contributed to making me who I am today. My autobiography is not merely an account of business growth, but a reflection of life's experiences, relationships, values and lessons. I am delighted that its English edition will now enable this journey to reach a much wider audience. Receiving the Profit Tusker Entrepreneur of the Year Award on the very same day makes the occasion even more special."

Through the book, Dr. Jacob hopes to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, young professionals, business leaders and readers from different walks of life, highlighting how faith, determination, integrity and perseverance can transform possibilities into achievements.

Readers interested in purchasing a copy of The Essence of Life - A Memoir can reach out to NatXtra on Instagram or contact the NatXtra team via WhatsApp at +91 93874 85188, sharing their name and delivery address.

About Dr. Viju Jacob

Dr. Viju Jacob is the Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries Private Limited, the world's largest producer of value-added spice extracts, oleoresins and essential oils. An entrepreneur and business leader, his professional journey and personal experiences form the foundation of his autobiography, The Essence of Life - A Memoir .

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